MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited    1235   KYG9042P1081

TRAVEL EXPERT (ASIA) ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(1235)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travel Expert Asia Enterprises : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2021

01/31/2021 | 10:24pm EST
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended

(dd/mm/yyyy) :31/01/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

Date Submitted

1 February 2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

1235

Description :

Ordinary Shares

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month 2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of the month

2,000,000,000

HK$0.01

HK$20,000,000

(2) Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

March 2019

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of

Par value

Authorised share

preference

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

N/A

Description :

N/A

No. of other

Par value

Authorised share

classes of

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month

(State currency) :

HK$20,000,000

March 2019

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares

No of preference

No. of other

(1)

(2)

shares

classes of shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

509,859,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

Increase/ (decrease)

during the month

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Balance at close of

the month

509,859,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of

share option

scheme

No. of new shares

including EGM

Movement during the month

of issuer which

approval date

No. of new shares

may be issued

(dd/mm/yyyy) and

of issuer issued

pursuant thereto

class of shares

during the month

as at close

issuable

Granted

Exercised

Cancelled

Lapsed

pursuant thereto

of the month

1.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

N/A

(

/

/

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

Nil

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise

Nil

of options (State currency)

March 2019

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer which

issuer

may be

issued

issued

Nominal value

during the

pursuant

Currency

at close of

Exercised

Nominal value

month

thereto as at

Description of warrants

of nominal

preceding

during the

at close of the

pursuant

close of the

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)

value

month

month

month

thereto

month

1. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. N/A

(

/

/

)

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

N/A

N/A

March 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 03:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 287 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
Net income 2020 -45,3 M -5,84 M -5,84 M
Net cash 2020 27,8 M 3,58 M 3,58 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90,2 M 11,6 M 11,6 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,25x
EV / Sales 2020 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 227
Free-Float 21,9%
Chart TRAVEL EXPERT (ASIA) ENTERPRISES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hang Fan Cheng Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wai Ming Ko Chairman
King Sau Mak Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi Man Szeto Independent Non-Executive Director
Ha Kuk Yung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVEL EXPERT (ASIA) ENTERPRISES LIMITED0.00%12
TUI AG24.07%5 236
FUJI KYUKO CO., LTD.4.67%2 556
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN ENTERTAINMENT CORP.-15.51%2 143
CORPORATE TRAVEL MANAGEMENT LIMITED-4.86%1 739
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC20.25%1 451
