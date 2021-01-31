Travel Expert Asia Enterprises : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 JANUARY 2021
Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended
(dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/01/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer
Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited
Date Submitted
1 February 2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
1235
Description :
Ordinary Shares
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
2,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$20,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of the month
2,000,000,000
HK$0.01
HK$20,000,000
(2) Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
March 2019
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
N/A
No. of other
Par value
Authorised share
classes of
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month
(State currency)
:
HK$20,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares
No of preference
No. of other
(1)
(2)
shares
classes of shares
Balance at close of
preceding month
509,859,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
Increase/ (decrease)
during the month
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Balance at close of
the month
509,859,000
N/A
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
share option
scheme
No. of new shares
including EGM
Movement during the month
of issuer which
approval date
No. of new shares
may be issued
(dd/mm/yyyy) and
of issuer issued
pursuant thereto
class of shares
during the month
as at close
issuable
Granted
Exercised
Cancelled
Lapsed
pursuant thereto
of the month
1.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
N/A
(
/
/
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
Nil
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise
Nil
of options (State currency)
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer which
issuer
may be
issued
issued
Nominal value
during the
pursuant
Currency
at close of
Exercised
Nominal value
month
thereto as at
Description of warrants
of nominal
preceding
during the
at close of the
pursuant
close of the
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy)
value
month
month
month
thereto
month
1.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable
(Note 1)
Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
Total B. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class
)
