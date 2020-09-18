Log in
TRAVEL EXPERT (ASIA) ENTERPRISES LIMITED    1235   KYG9042P1081

TRAVEL EXPERT (ASIA) ENTERPRISES LIMITED

(1235)
  Report
Travel Expert Asia Enterprises : POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

09/18/2020 | 04:45am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

專業旅運（亞洲）企業有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1235)

POLL RESULT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2020

The board of directors (the "Board") of Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited (the"Company") is pleased to announce that at the extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2020 (the "EGM"), the ordinary resolution proposed at the EGM (the "Resolution") was duly passed by the shareholders of the Company by way of poll. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, acted as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the EGM. The poll result in respect of the Resolution is set out below:

Ordinary Resolution

Number of Votes (%)

For

Against

To approve, confirm and ratify the Provisional Agreement

(as defined and described in the circular of the Company

365,896,327

0

dated 21 August 2020) and the transaction contemplated

(100%)

(0%)

thereunder.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above Resolution, the Resolution was carried as ordinary resolution of the Company.

As at the date of the EGM, the number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue entitling the holders to attend and vote on the Resolution proposed at the EGM was 509,859,000 shares. There were no shares entitling the holders to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolution at the EGM. No person was required to abstain from voting on the Resolution put to vote at the EGM.

By order of the Board

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited

Ko Wai Ming, Daniel

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Ko Wai Ming, Daniel and Ms. Cheng Hang Fan; and the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Mak King Sau, Mr. Szeto Chi Man and Mr. Yung Ha Kuk, Victor.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Travel Expert (Asia) Enterprises Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 08:44:08 UTC
