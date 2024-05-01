Free travel club says ‘thank you’ to military members, rolling out three special offers with partial proceeds donated to the In Honor of Our Troops (IHOOT) Foundation

Armed Forces Vacation Club (AFVC), a free membership travel club for military members and their families, kicks off Military Appreciation Month with a special promotion—$319 certificates* redeemable for a seven-night resort stay at 4,200+ resorts worldwide.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501320771/en/

Armed Forces Vacation Club (AFVC), a free membership travel club for military members and their families, kicks off Military Appreciation Month with a special promotion—$319 certificates* redeemable for a seven-night resort stay at 4,200+ resorts worldwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

A free membership travel club for all active, retired, and veteran military members and U.S. Department of Defense-affiliated personnel, as well as their families, Armed Forces Vacation Club provides a one-stop shop for all your travel needs. With savings of up to 60% off hotel stays and resort accommodations starting at just $57 per night, club membership can translate to real and significant savings for military personnel.

“Military Appreciation Month is a time to honor and give back to those who have sacrificed so much for our country, and for AFVC, that starts with affordable and accessible vacations,” said Amy Lipka, SVP Travel Solutions, Armed Forces Vacation Club. “On top of our regular discounts, we’ve announced some special members-only offers during the month of May, which we hope will empower service members to enjoy time with their loved ones on a much-deserved vacation.”

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, AFVC is rolling out several special offers just in time for a busy summer travel season:

From May 1-20, AFVC members have access to Resort Vacation Certificates for just $319* (regularly priced at $429). Each certificate can be redeemed for a seven-night stay at among 4,200+ resorts worldwide within 12 months from the date of purchase and can be used by the member or gifted to friends and family. Accommodations include spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom options with homestyle amenities like separate bathrooms and full-sized kitchens in most suites. Upgrades may be available during certificate redemption to access peak travel dates and expanded condo sizes, at an additional fee. Ten dollars of every certificate purchased during this period will be donated to the In Honor of Our Troops (IHOOT) Foundation , which helps veterans heal and reconnect with their loved ones through meaningful vacations.



From May 21-31, AFVC members can book seven-night vacations at ‘R&R’ resorts for just $344* ($75 off the regular fixed price of $419). The ‘R&R’ portfolio taps into excess resort inventory to pass on premium savings to members. With Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kissimmee, Florida, ranking as the two most popular destinations between May and September of this year based on member bookings, travelers can plan their ultimate escape to popular destinations like these—without breaking the bank.





($75 off the regular fixed price of $419). The ‘R&R’ portfolio taps into excess resort inventory to pass on premium savings to members. With Las Vegas, Nevada, and Kissimmee, Florida, ranking as the two most popular destinations between May and September of this year based on member bookings, travelers can plan their ultimate escape to popular destinations like these—without breaking the bank. Throughout the month of May, new members will also be eligible for a free 90-day trial* of Armed Forces Vacation Club Premium* at sign up. While standard AFVC membership is completely free, members can choose to upgrade to premium membership ($119 annually or $249 for three years) for added perks, including cruise deals.

To learn more about Armed Forces Vacation Club and its Military Appreciation Month offers, please visit www.afvclub.com.

*TERMS AND CONDITIONS

$319 RVC SALE: Sale ends on 5/20/24 at 11:59 PM ET. This offer applies only to purchases made of Resort Vacation Certificates. Purchases must be completed and redeemed online and are valid towards a one-week (7 nights) stay at an affiliated resort. Certificate includes only accommodations and specifically excludes travel costs, taxes, all-inclusive fees (as applicable), and other expenses that may be incurred. RVCs expire one year from purchase unless provided an extension by AFVC. Upgrades are available and provide access to additional inventory for a fee typically ranging from $220 USD to $1400 USD for a 7-night stay and varies depending on resort and selected travel dates. Upgrades available, except where prohibited by law. For Terms and Conditions and Additional Disclosures go to www.resortcerts.com/afvc/terms-and-conditions.

$75 OFF SALE: Must book by 5/31/24 at 11:59 PM ET to take advantage of the offer. This offer applies only to select 7-night R&R stays with check-in through 8/3/2024. Pricing reflects discount where applicable.

90-DAY TRIAL: The Armed Forces Vacation Club Premium 90-day free trial begins on the date of account activation. No credit card is required. Premium Membership will end 90 days after account creation unless members choose to enroll in a Premium membership for a cost.

About Armed Forces Vacation Club

Armed Forces Vacation Club (AFVC) is a free travel club that provides vacation savings to active duty, guard, reserve, and retired military and civilian employees of the U.S. Department of Defense, as well as their families. Members have access to discounted accommodations at +4,200 resorts, apartments, condominiums and homes in more than 100 countries. Basic membership to Armed Forces Vacation Club is always free but upgrading to Premium ($119 annually or $249 for three years) offers additional benefits, including cruise deals and deeper discounts. AFVC is part of the Travel and Membership segment of parent company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL). To learn more, please visit www.afvclub.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501320771/en/