Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Travel + Leisure Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNL   US8941641024

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:30:48 2023-05-23 pm EDT
36.53 USD   +0.50%
02:18pChoice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ
RE
02:06pChoice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ
RE
11:14aTravel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Choice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ

05/23/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Choice Hotels International is seeking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a deal that would create one of the biggest budget hotel owners in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels were up about 10% in afternoon trade, while Choice Hotels fell about 2.2%.

The companies are not in serious talks and it is not clear whether Wyndham wants to do a deal, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

If Wyndham does not opt for a deal, Choice Hotels could take an offer directly to Wyndham's shareholders, the report added.

Choice and Wyndham did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. 

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC. -1.75% 116.63 Delayed Quote.5.49%
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. 0.80% 36.63 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC. 6.09% 69.615 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
All news about TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
02:18pChoice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ
RE
02:06pChoice Hotels looking to buy Wyndham Hotels & Resorts - WSJ
RE
11:14aTravel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend
AQ
05/18Travel & Leisure Co. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Stat..
AQ
05/18Sterling rally running out of legs on drab UK outlook
RE
05/17Travel + Leisure Lifts Quarterly Dividend to $0.45 a Share From $0.40; Payable June 30 ..
MT
05/17Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Cash Dividend
BU
05/17Travel + Leisure Co. Declares Regular Cash Dividend, Payable on June 30, 2023
CI
05/16Sterling falls as cracks appear in Britain's job market
RE
05/11Travel & Leisure Co. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 796 M - -
Net income 2023 419 M - -
Net Debt 2023 3 170 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,61x
Yield 2023 5,04%
Capitalization 2 771 M 2 771 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,56x
EV / Sales 2024 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 18 200
Free-Float 33,6%
Chart TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Duration : Period :
Travel + Leisure Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 36,35 $
Average target price 51,11 $
Spread / Average Target 40,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Sy Esfahani Chief Technology Officer
James Edward Buckman Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.-0.14%2 771
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.17.32%52 990
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.13.60%37 987
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION25.57%11 751
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC13.49%11 430
ACCOR40.34%9 139
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer