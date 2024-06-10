Theme park fans can stay in a decked out Club Wyndham suite inspired by SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Antarctica Realm from August 1 through September 8

This summer, Club Wyndham®, one of the nation’s largest vacation clubs, is inviting travelers to get their chill on in the coolest place they’ll ever stay. Club Wyndham has partnered with SeaWorld® during its 60th Anniversary to introduce a custom designed suite at the Club Wyndham Bonnet Creek resort in Orlando, Florida, near SeaWorld Orlando.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610223535/en/

Inspired by SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Antarctica Realm, home to the brand-new family launch coaster “Penguin Trek” (opening this summer), the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite brings the majesty of the Antarctic to life inside a spacious one-bedroom deluxe suite. (Photo: Business Wire)

Inspired by SeaWorld Orlando’s all-new Antarctica Realm, home to the brand-new family launch coaster “Penguin Trek” (opening this summer), the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite brings the majesty of the Antarctic to life inside a spacious one-bedroom deluxe suite. Chilling behind a carved-out ice façade at the front door are all the amenities Club Wyndham is known for, such as fully equipped kitchens (for snow cone making) and separate living and dining areas (for spreading out under a dazzling icicle ceiling). With plenty of Antarctic-themed games, a life size plush penguin to cuddle with, and projections of snow flurries and reflective water effects across the walls, these unique accommodations are the polar opposite of your typical summer vacation.

“We are thrilled to partner with SeaWorld to bring the Antarctic to life inside a very cool Club Wyndham suite this summer,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of club and owner services, Club Wyndham. “This penguin-themed stay creates a once-in-a-lifetime vacation experience for our vacation club owners and guests. Pair that with a fantastic day at SeaWorld Orlando, and I guarantee your whole family will want to freeze time.”

While Club Wyndham is not new to the immersive suite concept, having made headlines after spreading Christmas cheer and conjuring up holiday magic for guests in the past, the SeaWorld Suite proves there is s(no)w place like Central Florida for family vacation this summer. Every SeaWorld Suite booking includes: four (4) one-day park admissions to SeaWorld Orlando, complimentary parking, a Penguin Encounter, All-Day Dining, SeaWorld Reserved Seating, 1-time Quick Queue®, and a One Day PhotoKey Access Pass – unlocking the ultimate SeaWorld experience for travelers.

“SeaWorld is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, and we are excited to partner with Club Wyndham to capture the chill of Antarctica and the thrill of our newest launch coaster, opening this summer, in such a fun and unique way,” said Jon Peterson, park president, SeaWorld Orlando. “In addition to bringing the fun in our parks, SeaWorld is committed to supporting nonprofit research and conservation efforts. Guests who book the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite will not only enjoy a great stay but can also feel good about supporting our mission to protect and preserve animal habitats and our oceans around the globe.”

A portion of each Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite booking will be donated to the SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a 501 (c)(3) non-profit private foundation that provides grants to support marine and land-based animal conservation and ecosystem projects on all seven continents. Since its inception, the Foundation has provided more than $20 million in grants to more than 1,300 global organizations and grassroots groups.

The Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite sleeps up to four guests and is now available for three- and four-night reservations between August 1 and September 8, 2024. Rates start at $439 per night*. An additional two-bedroom SeaWorld Suite is available exclusively as a benefit for Club Wyndham vacation club owners.

While this themed suite is sure to book quickly, rentals website ExtraHolidays.com is offering a special promotion for travelers interested in visiting any of the three SeaWorld park destinations (Orlando, San Antonio, Texas, or San Diego, California). Now through August 27, guests can enjoy 10% off bookings at 15+ vacation ownership resorts in these theme park destinations, as well as one complimentary park ticket per reservation. This offer is valid with code PLAY24 for travel dates between June 10 and December 19 with sign up for the free Insider Extras rewards program. Visit www.extraholidays.com/summer-ticket-offer to learn more.

For photos and video of the Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite and to book a stay, please visit ClubWyndham.com/seaworldsuite.

General Offer Details: Reservations are subject to availability. Valid for new reservations only. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Void where prohibited by law. CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

*Club Wyndham SeaWorld Suite Offer Details: Maximum occupancy is four. Three-night or Four-night minimum length of stay required depending on travel dates selected. Book by June 30, 2024. Travel August 1, 2024 – September 8, 2024. Full payment required at the time of booking. Reservations are non-refundable and non-transferable. This special stay includes: one-day admission to SeaWorld Orlando for up to (4) people during your stay, complimentary SeaWorld Orlando parking, a Penguin Encounter, All Day Dine, Reserved Seating, One-Time Quick Queue, and One Day PhotoKey Access. The Extra Holidays Customer Care team will reach out about scheduling your SeaWorld Orlando admission and extras package to enjoy during your stay. The Penguin Encounter at SeaWorld Orlando (available for ages 3+ years) is subject to availability and is a reservation based timed experience. Late arrivals will not be able to be accommodated.

*PLAY24 Offer Details : Book by August 27, 2024. Travel by December 19, 2024. Enter promo code PLAY24 at checkout. Three-night minimum length of stay required. Offer rewards are available only on resort bookings made online via ExtraHolidays.com and rewards are distributed via email after resort arrival. Choice of Busch Gardens, SeaWorld, Aquatica, Water Country USA or Sesame Place ticket. Offer is valid only for direct bookings with Extra Holidays made during June 6 - August 27, 2024, for travel by December 19, 2024 at participating resorts. Must have joined “Insider Extras” before booking or must sign-up during booking. Ticket will not be retroactively added to accounts. If qualifications are met, the ticket will be visible to you in your “Insider Extras” account within 48-hours of booking. The ticket will be available to be redeemed in your “Insider Extras” account the day of check-in at the Member Services office of the resort for the applicable reservations. Separate terms and conditions may be applicable to the ticket and can be viewed through your “Insider Extras” account once the ticket is added. As an “Insider Extras” member you are able to choose an additional two (2) rewards in your Insider Extras account.

About Club Wyndham®

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Follow @ClubWyndham on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter/X.

About SeaWorld®

SeaWorld is a leading marine life theme park and accredited zoo and aquarium that provides experiences that matter while educating and inspiring guests of all ages to care about marine life. Welcoming millions of guests every year, the parks offer fun and enriching experiences from up-close animal encounters and year-round educational programs to award-winning marine-life themed rides and attractions, special events and exciting entertainment. For more than 60 years SeaWorld has advanced the conservation of marine life in and outside its parks through science, education, and exceptional animal care that is Humane Certified by American Humane and accredited by the Alliance of Marine Mammal Parks and Aquariums and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. SeaWorld is one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, helping more than 41,000 animals to date. The SeaWorld Conservation Fund, a non-profit foundation established in 2003, has provided more than $20 million to nearly 1,400 organizations to advance critical research on every continent. A portion of park proceeds goes toward supporting these longstanding conservation commitments. SeaWorld parks are in Orlando, San Antonio, San Diego and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). SeaWorld is part of the United Parks & Resorts (NYSE: PRKS) portfolio of theme park brands. For more information, visit us at SeaWorld.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610223535/en/