FC Barcelona Fans Can Enter to Win the ‘Ultimate Fan Experience' for Club's American Rivalry Match Courtesy of Travel + Leisure GO

Official FC Barcelona travel club partner makes one fan’s dreams come true with VIP tickets to the Clásico rivalry game against Real Madrid, plus a GoPro® to capture their experience

Subscription travel club Travel + Leisure GO, the official North American travel club partner of FC Barcelona, is bringing fandom to life for one lucky soccer fan this summer with the ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’ sweepstakes.

Now through June 30, consumers who enroll in a 30-day free trial of Travel + Leisure GO will be registered to win the ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’ prize package, which includes two (2) VIP tickets to FC Barcelona’s rivalry match against Real Madrid during its American preseason tour on July 29 at AT&T Stadium near Dallas, Texas. The winner and their guest will enjoy premium seats, as well as complimentary food and beverages at the game, plus airfare and three-night accommodations. The prize package comes complete with two sets of FC Barcelona jerseys, hats, scarves, water bottles and backpacks, as well as a GoPro® HERO11 Black, which the winner can use to capture their experience at the big game.

“As the official U.S. travel club partner of FC Barcelona, Travel + Leisure GO empowers Barça fans to plan affordable trips from start to finish, whether they’re following their favorite team around the world or planning a staycation for their family,” said Fiona Downing, Chief Membership Officer, Travel + Leisure GO. “Fans can explore the great discounts and other perks available to them during their free membership trial, while also trying their luck at our ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’ sweepstakes.”

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the iconic magazine, Travel + Leisure GO membership unlocks discounts at hotels and resorts around the world, as well as preferred pricing on rental cars, cruises, activities and more. Members receive a subscription to Travel + Leisure digital and print magazine at no additional cost, and enjoy access to a dedicated concierge service, which can help members access tickets to sold-out sporting events and other unique experiences.

“Barça fans can even use their new Travel + Leisure GO membership to score travel deals to support their team during all four games included in BARÇA ON TOUR: US 2023,” added Downing.

Examples of members-only travel savings available via Travel + Leisure GO include:

Barça versus Juventus at Levis Stadium on July 22 More than 40% off accommodations in California’s Silicon Valley

Barça versus Arsenal at SoFi Stadium on July 26 Hotel savings of more than $50 per night near Los Angeles, California

Barça versus Real Madrid at AT&T Stadium on July 29 More than 50% off four- and five-star hotels within the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex

Barça versus AC Milan at Allegiant Stadium on August 1 Up to 75% off popular hotels in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip



To enroll in the Travel + Leisure GO 30-day free trial, as well as the ‘Ultimate Fan Experience’ sweepstakes, please visit www.go.travelandleisure.com/fcbarcelona.

Terms and Conditions

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. See the Official Rules for more information including odds of winning, alternate method of entry, and prize descriptions. Legal residents of the 50 United States and D.C., 21 years of age or older are eligible. Sweepstakes begins 6/1/23 and ends 6/30/23. Approximate Retail Value $4,999 USD. Sponsored by Panorama Travel Solutions, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821. Void where prohibited by law. GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. GoPro is not a participant in or sponsor of this promotion. CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Extra Holidays HI TAT Broker ID: TA-075-433-7792-01. Hawaii Plan Manager ID. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC d/b/a Travel + Leisure 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

About Travel + Leisure GO

Featuring bookable itineraries inspired by the pages of the magazine, Travel + Leisure GO distinguishes itself as the must-have travel membership for adventure-seekers and savvy travelers. Travel + Leisure GO members receive great discounts on hotels and resorts, along with preferred pricing on excursions, activities, car rentals, and the services of a personal travel concierge. To access the exclusive perks, Travel + Leisure GO has both monthly and annual membership options. Travelers can learn more at go.travelandleisure.com.

