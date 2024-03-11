Oracle's stock is climbing, thanks to large new cloud deals, AI demand

Oracle Corp.'s stock initially climbed 8% in extended trading Monday after the company posted mixed results. The company's board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of 40 cents per share of outstanding common stock.

Advance Auto Parts Nears Settlement With Activist Third Point

The company will add three new directors to its board.

Trump Now Sees Possible TikTok Ban as 'Tough Decision'

The former president indicated that he will stay away from the fight over a vote set for this week.

Nvidia Says NeMo AI Platform Complies With Copyright After Authors' Complaint

Nvidia said its NeMo artificial intelligence platform was created in full compliance with copyright law, after a group of authors filed a class-action complaint saying some of their books were used without permission.

Reddit Seeks Up to $6.4 Billion Valuation as It Readies IPO

The social-media company said it is seeking to raise up to $748 million in its initial public offering, aiming for a valuation of up to $6.4 billion.

Choice Hotels Scraps Roughly $7 Billion Bid For Wyndham After Rebuff

Choice Hotels said it is abandoning its roughly $7 billion takeover bid for rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after attempting to drive a deal through despite being rebuffed by Wyndham's board.

Standard General Offers to Buy Remaining Stake in Bally's

Casino operator said Standard General proposed to acquire all outstanding shares it doesn't already own for a price of $15 a share.

EQT and Equitrans Midstream to Combine in Big Natural-Gas Deal

The all-stock transaction will reunite EQT with its former pipeline business.

Incident on Latam Flight Injures Dozens Aboard Boeing 787 Dreamliner

The Chilean airline says the jet experienced 'a strong movement' during a trip from Sydney to Auckland. First responders treated about 50 people.

Elon Musk's xAI to Open-Source Its Grok Chatbot, in Latest Swipe at OpenAI

The move will be seen as another salvo in the long-simmering feud between Musk and OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman in the artificial-intelligence arms race.

