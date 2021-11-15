Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints Lucinda Martinez to Board of Directors

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today announced the appointment of Lucinda Martinez to its Board of Directors, effective November 11, 2021. Ms. Martinez is an accomplished media and entertainment industry executive with expertise in the global marketing of subscription businesses for two of the world’s most successful digital media companies, HBO and Netflix. She brings world-class experience in subscriber business development, digital and diverse marketing strategies, and brand management to the company’s board.

“We are pleased to welcome Lucinda to our Board of Directors at this important time of growth for our company,” said Stephen P. Holmes, chairman of the board, Travel + Leisure Co. “Her expertise in brand marketing and customer retention at leading digital media companies will bring a valuable perspective to our board.”

“Travel + Leisure Co. will benefit from Lucinda’s insights as a global expert in growing subscription-based products and her extensive experience in driving a diverse consumer base,” said Michael D. Brown, president and chief executive officer of Travel + Leisure Co. “Lucinda’s success at HBO and her leadership at Netflix will provide strategic guidance as we expand our business with new travel subscription clubs and accelerate our growth in the broader leisure travel market.”

Ms. Martinez recently joined Netflix as Vice-President, Global Brand & Multicultural Marketing. As the former Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing, Multicultural and International Marketing at WarnerMedia, she was responsible for developing a distinct, resonant, and inclusive brand narrative for media and digital powerhouses HBO and HBO Max. During her 20-year tenure at the company, she built a best-in-class multicultural marketing team that created meaningful, long-term connections with the brand's fans across the rapidly changing global marketplace. In this role, she led the development of brand-building strategies in support of the HBO brand globally, which included HBO-branded networks in 67 countries, and all marketing efforts to African American, Latino, Asian and LGBTQ+ audiences. Ms. Martinez also led the development and expansion of diverse talent and emerging artist programs among content programming, production and direction.

Ms. Martinez serves on the Board of Trustees of The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, a performing arts community that plays a crucial social role using the beauty and humanity of the African-American heritage, as well as other cultures, to unite people of all races, ages and backgrounds. She also serves on the Advisory Board of The Hispanic Scholarship Fund. Ms. Martinez previously served on the New York Board of the American Heart Association, where she launched the inaugural Latino Health Summit to help reduce cardiovascular disease and promote heart health among the most affected. For her work with AHA, Ms. Martinez received a 2011 Time Warner Andrew Heiskell Community Service Award.

“Travel + Leisure Co. is at the start of a new era, as the company optimizes the acquisition of the Travel + Leisure brand and launches new travel and subscription services to broaden their reach into the leisure travel market,” said Ms. Martinez. “I look forward to bringing my expertise and insights to the Board as the company expands their offerings to put travelers around the world on vacation.”

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content, travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Travel + Leisure Co. and its subsidiaries to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include those factors disclosed as risks under “Risk Factors” in documents we have filed with the SEC, including in Part I, Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2021. We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur.

