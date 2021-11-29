Travel + Leisure Co. Appoints New Chief Technology Officer Sy Esfahani

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) today announced the appointment of Sy Esfahani to Chief Technology Officer. Mr. Esfahani has more than 30 years of experience as a technology leader for global travel, hospitality, and finance companies. In this capacity, Mr. Esfahani will oversee and align enterprise-wide technology with the company’s strategic goals as presented during its recent investor day. He will be responsible for integrating innovative new technologies and data analytics capabilities to deliver a dynamic, flexible, and integrated modern IT environment.

Mr. Esfahani was most recently Chief Information Officer at Qatar Airways Group, where he led the technology transformation to deliver exponential digital capabilities as part of delivering “5 Star” customer touch points. Prior to that he was Global Chief Information Officer for MGM Resorts International, where he focused on improving operations and customer experience within various lines of business across the 20 resort brands. With his team, he launched the first fully operational mobile and kiosk check-ins capable of offering digital keys to guest rooms.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Esfahani led the CIO and key technology leadership function for financial services companies Fiserv, ACI, and tradeshow production company GES. He received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a master’s degree in business administration from Central Michigan University.

Mr. Esfahani joins Travel + Leisure Co. as the company builds upon its cornerstone brands and embarks on a four-year strategy to accelerate growth with new membership and subscription travel businesses.

“As we broaden our business and accelerate growth through diversified leisure travel offerings, technology remains central to our strategy,” said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Sy’s experience in three major parts of our business – hospitality, travel, and finance – will help enhance our technology platform to drive our growth.”

Mr. Esfahani will join the Travel + Leisure Co. executive committee, reporting to President and CEO Michael D. Brown.

“I look forward to strengthening the technology capabilities of Travel + Leisure Co. and contributing the digital transformation expertise I’ve built throughout my service to multiple industries. I am excited to assume leadership of the technology teams that will elevate Travel + Leisure Co. to the next level in the travel industry, as we optimize our platforms, channels, and capabilities,” said Mr. Esfahani. “We are poised to bring technology and innovation to the forefront as we continue to put the world on vacation.”

About Travel + Leisure Co.

