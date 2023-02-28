Travel + Leisure Co. Celebrates LGBTQIA+ Communities and Launches Pride International During Sydney WorldPride 2023

Travel + Leisure Co., along with its Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific business and managed Club Wyndham resorts across the region, is celebrating Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, which this year, for the first time, is being held in conjunction with the world’s largest Pride celebration, WorldPride. The celebration coincides with the March 1 launch of the company’s Pride International Diversity Resource Group, strengthening the diverse, inclusive Travel + Leisure Co. culture and its commitment to grow and develop associates representing all genders, abilities, races, and ethnicities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005436/en/

The Club Wyndham Sydney resort celebrates WorldPride. (Photo: Business Wire)

Club Wyndham Sydney, located on the corner of Wentworth Avenue and Goulburn Street in Surry Hills has its famous 14-storey mural lit up in rainbow colours along with its foyer to welcome Club Wyndham members and travellers from all over the world. The hotel is within easy walking distance from the many events being showcased in this world celebration of diversity.

WorldPride is a seventeen-day festival of more than 300 events including a Human Rights Conference, opening and closing parties, a First Nations Gala Concert and the Pride March across the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Some of the biggest names in music such as Kylie Minogue and Nicole Scherzinger are visiting Sydney for the occasion.

At Travel + Leisure Co., putting the world on vacation is more than a mission – it is the company’s care for travellers and associates around the world. As a leading global hospitality provider, the company fosters the development of its associates through engagement in the communities where they live and work, leadership training, mentoring opportunities, and educational support.

The company’s cross-company Pride International Diversity Resource Group is already made up of over 100 associates from Travel + Leisure Co. and its Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific, Panorama, and RCI businesses outside of the Americas. The launch will be marked with a ‘Wear Your Colours with Pride Day’ across 18 countries and over 23 resorts and offices across the region.

“The success of Travel + Leisure Co. is fueled by our people. Each associate brings a unique perspective and talent to help us deliver on our mission. Our goal is to celebrate the vibrant community of LGBTQIA+ employees at Travel + Leisure Co., and to cultivate a welcoming and inclusive culture and a safe environment for LGBTQIA+ members, allies and advocates,” said Liz Collinson, Executive Sponsor of Pride International and Senior Vice President Legal and Compliance at Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific.

“By creating a more inclusive workplace through education, communication, and mentorship, we want to provide our valued LGBTQIA+ associates with more resources needed for growth and development,” she added.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

ABOUT WYNDHAM DESTINATIONS ASIA PACIFIC

With a wealth of hospitality expertise, Wyndham Destinations is a development partner of choice in Asia Pacific. Its management subsidiaries oversee a collection of almost 70 hotel and resort properties in the region, some of which are mixed-use developments where Wyndham Destinations holds an owning interest. Extending across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand and Indonesia, Wyndham Destinations’ managed portfolio uses the globally renowned Club Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Wyndham, Wyndham Garden, Ramada by Wyndham, TRYP by Wyndham and Days Inn by Wyndham brands.

Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific is the largest timeshare development operation outside of North America. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to vacation owners in Club Wyndham South Pacific. The Wyndham Destinations Asia Pacific team also provides support for affiliate Wyndham Destinations International Ltd, responsible for the development of Club Wyndham Asia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230228005436/en/