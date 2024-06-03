Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL), the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, announced its recognition in the second edition of the USA Today America’s Climate Leaders 2024. The publication’s list of companies which cut their carbon footprint in recent years can be found here.

The Limetree Beach Resort by Club Wyndham in St. Thomas is one of many resort locations using solar panels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am proud to see our unwavering commitment to sustainability acknowledged by USA Today. This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team and the values we hold in our commitment to responsible tourism. As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, we are determined to continue innovating to reduce our environmental impact,” said Kimberly Marshall, Chief Human Resources Officer of Travel + Leisure Co.

USA Today reviewed companies headquartered in the United States generating over $50 million in revenue in 2022 that achieved the greatest reduction in their core emissions intensity - Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) relative to revenue - between 2020 and 2022.

Travel + Leisure Co. invested $9.8 million in 119 energy-efficiency projects in partnership with the homeowners’ associations which manage its vacation club resorts. The company’s goal is a 40 percent reduction in GHG emissions intensity (Scope 1 and Scope 2 - location-based) by 2025 and 35 percent reduction in water withdrawal per square foot by 2025. As of December 2022, 88.8 percent of target has been achieved for GHG emissions, which has greatly decreased emissions intensity by 35.5 percent compared to the 2010 baseline. The company also expanded its renewable energy portfolio with two new solar arrays for continued investment in efficient and innovative solutions to conserve energy.

For more information about Travel + Leisure Co., or to view its most recent ESG report, please visit travelandleisureco.com.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

