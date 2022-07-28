Travel + Leisure Co. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results 07/28/2022 | 06:32am EDT Send by mail :

Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.27 (1)

Net cash provided by operating activities of $230 million and adjusted free cash flow of $121 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022

Expects full year adjusted EBITDA from $860 million to $880 million and third quarter adjusted EBITDA from $230 million to $240 million

Repurchased $83 million of common stock in the second quarter and $128 million in the first half of 2022

Record Volume per Guest (VPG) for the second consecutive quarter

Management will recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share for approval by the Board of Directors “Our strong top and bottom line results reflect the resiliency of our business model and the desire of our customers to prioritize vacations. Vacation ownership sales to new and existing owners were robust, with record-setting sales volume per guest driving our performance for the quarter,” said Michael D. Brown, President and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co. “Bookings at our vacation resorts in the second half of the year remain above 2019 driven by a similar number of reservations with a longer length of stay, reflecting the strength of consumer demand for leisure travel in the U.S. This gives us the confidence to raise our guidance for the full year.” (1) This press release includes adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted free cash flow, gross VOI sales and adjusted net income, which are metrics that are not calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. (“GAAP”). See "Presentation of Financial Information" and the tables for the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Forward-looking non-GAAP measures are presented in this press release only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation is available without unreasonable effort. Business Segment Results Vacation Ownership $ in millions Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % change Revenue $735 $604 22 % Adjusted EBITDA $187 $137 36 % Vacation Ownership revenue increased 22% to $735 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year. Gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales were $527 million compared to $383 million in the prior year and tours were 148,000 during the quarter compared to 117,000 in the same period last year. VPG increased 11% to $3,489. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was $187 million compared to $137 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by higher Gross VOI sales due to the ongoing recovery of operations from COVID-19, partially offset by an adjustment in the prior year to the COVID-19 related allowance for loan losses. The second quarter 2021 COVID-19 related allowance adjustment resulted in a $26 million increase to revenue and a $16 million net positive impact to Adjusted EBITDA. Travel and Membership $ in millions Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % change Revenue $188 $194 (3) % Adjusted EBITDA $64 $71 (10) % Travel and Membership revenue decreased 3% to $188 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease was driven by the impact of COVID-19 with bookings shifting from the first quarter into the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $64 million compared to $71 million in the prior year due to the revenue decrease and higher staffing and marketing costs to support new travel club launches. Balance Sheet and Liquidity Net Debt — As of June 30, 2022, the Company had net debt of $3.1 billion comprised of $3.4 billion of corporate debt and $241 million of cash and cash equivalents. Corporate debt excludes $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to the securitized notes receivables portfolio. The Company's leverage ratio for covenant purposes was 3.7x. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1.2 billion of liquidity in cash and cash equivalents and revolving credit facility availability. Timeshare Receivables Financing — The Company closed on a $275 million term securitization on July 21, 2022 with a weighted average coupon of 5.7% and a 90.5% advance rate. Cash Flow — For the six months ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $230 million, compared to $290 million in the prior year period. Adjusted free cash flow was $121 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $56 million in the same period of 2021. Share Repurchases — During the second quarter of 2022, the Company repurchased 1.7 million shares of common stock for $83 million at a weighted average price of $48.12 per share. In April 2022, the Board of Directors approved an increase to the authorized capacity of the Company's share repurchase program of $500 million. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $700 million of remaining availability under its share repurchase program. Dividend — The Company paid $35 million ($0.40 per share) in cash dividends on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2022. Management will recommend a third quarter dividend of $0.40 per share for approval by the Company’s Board of Directors in August 2022. Outlook The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the 2022 full year: Adjusted EBITDA of $860 million to $880 million

Gross VOI sales of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion

VPG range of $3,300 to $3,400 The Company is providing guidance regarding expectations for the third quarter 2022: Adjusted EBITDA of $230 million to $240 million

Gross VOI sales of $530 million to $550 million

VPG range of $3,300 to $3,400 This guidance is presented only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is available without unreasonable effort, primarily due to uncertainties relating to the occurrence or amount of these adjustments that may arise in the future. Where one or more of the currently unavailable items is applicable, such items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to GAAP reported results. Conference Call Information Travel + Leisure Co. will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company’s results and outlook today at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 800-891-3968, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT today. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT today at 800-925-9356. Presentation of Financial Information Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures such as adjusted EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted free cash flow, gross VOI sales and adjusted net income/(loss), which include or exclude certain items, as well as non-GAAP guidance. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures, defined in Table 6, on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors when considered with GAAP measures as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company’s ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company’s non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of the press release. See definitions on Table 6 for an explanation of our non-GAAP measures. About Travel + Leisure Co. Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release includes “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Forward-looking statements are any statements other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expects,” “should,” “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “intends” or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results of Travel + Leisure Co. and its subsidiaries (“Travel + Leisure Co.” or “we”) to differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: the acquisition of the Travel + Leisure brand and the future prospects and plans for Travel + Leisure Co., including our ability to execute our strategies to grow our cornerstone timeshare and exchange businesses and expand into the broader leisure travel industry through new business extensions; our ability to compete in the highly competitive timeshare and leisure travel industries; uncertainties related to acquisitions, dispositions and other strategic transactions; the health of the travel industry and declines or disruptions caused by adverse economic conditions, unemployment rates and consumer sentiment, terrorism or acts of gun violence, political strife, war, including hostilities in Ukraine, pandemics, and severe weather events and other natural disasters; adverse changes in consumer travel and vacation patterns, consumer preferences and demand for our products; increased or unanticipated operating costs and other inherent business risks; our ability to comply with financial and restrictive covenants under our indebtedness and our ability to access capital markets on reasonable terms, at a reasonable cost or at all; maintaining the integrity of internal or customer data and protecting our systems from cyber-attacks; uncertainty with respect to the scope, impact and duration of the novel coronavirus global pandemic (“COVID-19”), including resurgences, the pace of recovery, distribution and adoption of vaccines and treatments, and actions in response to the evolving pandemic by governments, businesses and individuals; the timing and amount of future dividends and share repurchases, if any; and those other factors disclosed as risks under “Risk Factors” in documents we have filed with the SEC, including in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2022. We caution readers that any such statements are based on currently available operational, financial and competitive information, and they should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinion only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to review or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances as they occur. Travel + Leisure Co.

Table of Contents Table Number Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Summary Data Sheet Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow COVID-19 Impacts Definitions Table 1 Travel + Leisure Co. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues Service and membership fees $ 410 $ 388 $ 812 $ 736 Net VOI sales 400 294 697 466 Consumer financing 99 102 198 201 Other 13 13 24 22 Net revenues 922 797 1,731 1,425 Expenses Operating 404 349 785 639 Cost of vacation ownership interests 46 41 86 62 Consumer financing interest 17 20 34 44 General and administrative 121 112 241 218 Marketing 119 92 213 161 Depreciation and amortization 31 31 61 63 Restructuring 1 — 8 (1 ) COVID-19 related costs — 1 2 2 Asset recoveries, net (2 ) — (1 ) — Total expenses 737 646 1,429 1,188 Operating income 185 151 302 237 Interest expense 47 47 94 100 Other expense/(income), net 7 — 4 (1 ) Interest (income) (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (1 ) Income before income taxes 132 105 206 139 Provision for income taxes 32 31 55 37 Net income from continuing operations 100 74 151 102 Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes — (2 ) — (2 ) Net income attributable to TNL shareholders $ 100 $ 72 $ 151 $ 100 Basic earnings per share Continuing operations $ 1.17 $ 0.85 $ 1.76 $ 1.18 Discontinued operations — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) $ 1.17 $ 0.83 $ 1.76 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share Continuing operations $ 1.16 $ 0.84 $ 1.75 $ 1.17 Discontinued operations — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) $ 1.16 $ 0.82 $ 1.75 $ 1.15 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 85.0 86.5 85.5 86.4 Diluted 85.7 87.4 86.4 87.1 Table 2 Travel + Leisure Co. Summary Data Sheet (in millions, except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Consolidated Results Net income attributable to TNL shareholders $ 100 $ 72 39 % $ 151 $ 100 51 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 0.82 41 % $ 1.75 $ 1.15 52 % Net income from continuing operations $ 100 $ 74 35 % $ 151 $ 102 48 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.16 $ 0.84 38 % $ 1.75 $ 1.17 50 % Net income margin 10.8 % 9.0 % 8.7 % 7.0 % Adjusted Earnings Adjusted EBITDA $ 230 $ 193 19 % $ 399 $ 322 24 % Adjusted net income $ 109 $ 77 42 % $ 169 $ 110 54 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.27 $ 0.88 44 % $ 1.95 $ 1.27 53 % Segment Results Net Revenues Vacation Ownership $ 735 $ 604 22 % $ 1,344 $ 1,057 27 % Travel and Membership 188 194 (3 ) % 389 370 5 % Corporate and other (1 ) (1 ) (2 ) (2 ) Total $ 922 $ 797 16 % $ 1,731 $ 1,425 21 % Adjusted EBITDA Vacation Ownership $ 187 $ 137 36 % $ 291 $ 204 43 % Travel and Membership 64 71 (10 ) % 146 146 — % Segment Adjusted EBITDA 251 208 437 350 Corporate and other (21 ) (15 ) (38 ) (28 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 230 $ 193 19 % $ 399 $ 322 24 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.9 % 24.2 % 23.1 % 22.6 % Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and Table 6 for Non-GAAP definitions. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, refer to Table 3. Table 2 (continued) Travel + Leisure Co. Summary Data Sheet (in millions, unless otherwise indicated) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Change 2022 2021 Change Vacation Ownership Net VOI sales $ 400 $ 294 36 % $ 697 $ 466 50 % Loan loss provision 76 33 130 % 125 71 76 % Gross VOI sales, net of Fee-for-Service sales 476 327 46 % 821 537 53 % Fee-for-Service sales 51 56 (9 ) % 85 82 4 % Gross VOI sales $ 527 $ 383 38 % $ 906 $ 619 46 % Tours (in thousands) 148 117 26 % 256 193 33 % VPG (in dollars) $ 3,489 $ 3,151 11 % $ 3,441 $ 3,031 14 % Tour generated VOI sales $ 516 $ 368 40 % $ 882 $ 586 51 % Telesales and other 11 15 (27 ) % 24 33 (27 ) % Gross VOI sales $ 527 $ 383 38 % $ 906 $ 619 46 % Net VOI sales $ 400 $ 294 36 % $ 697 $ 466 50 % Property management revenue 189 166 14 % 374 327 14 % Consumer financing 99 102 (3 ) % 198 201 (1 ) % Other (a) 47 42 12 % 75 63 19 % Total Vacation Ownership revenue $ 735 $ 604 22 % $ 1,344 $ 1,057 27 % Travel and Membership (b) Avg. number of exchange members (in thousands) 3,517 3,582 (2 ) % 3,543 3,579 (1 ) % Transactions (in thousands) 253 288 (12 ) % 564 605 (7 ) % Revenue per transaction (in dollars) $ 343 $ 329 4 % $ 334 $ 312 7 % Exchange transaction revenue $ 86 $ 95 (9 ) % $ 188 $ 189 (1 ) % Transactions (in thousands) 190 169 12 % 356 303 17 % Revenue per transaction (in dollars) $ 257 $ 284 (9 ) % $ 264 $ 261 1 % Travel Club transaction revenue $ 49 $ 48 2 % $ 94 $ 79 19 % Transactions (in thousands) 443 457 (3 ) % 920 908 1 % Revenue per transaction (in dollars) $ 306 $ 312 (2 ) % $ 307 $ 295 4 % Travel and Membership transaction revenue $ 135 $ 143 (6 ) % $ 282 $ 268 5 % Transaction revenue $ 135 $ 143 (6 ) % $ 282 $ 268 5 % Subscription revenue 45 43 5 % 90 84 7 % Other (c) 8 8 — % 17 18 (6 ) % Total Travel and Membership revenue $ 188 $ 194 (3 ) % $ 389 $ 370 5 % Note: Amounts may not compute due to rounding. Due to changes in organizational structure in the second quarter of 2022, the management of Extra Holidays was transitioned to the Vacation Ownership segment. As such, the Company reclassified the results of Extra Holidays, which was previously reported within the Travel and Membership segment, into the Vacation Ownership segment. Prior period segment information has been updated to reflect this change. (a) Includes fee-for-service commission revenues and other ancillary revenues. (b) In 2022, the Travel and Membership segment determined that certain rental transactions for travelers that were not RCI members are more closely aligned with Travel Club transactions (previously “Non-exchange”). Prior period results reflect the reclassification of this activity from Exchange to Travel Club. (c) Primarily related to cancellation fees, commissions and other ancillary revenue. Table 3 Travel + Leisure Co. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except diluted per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 EPS Margin % 2021 EPS Margin % Net income attributable to TNL shareholders $ 100 $ 1.16 10.8 % $ 72 $ 0.82 9.0 % Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes — 2 Net income from continuing operations $ 100 $ 1.16 10.8 % $ 74 $ 0.84 9.3 % Unrealized loss on equity investment 8 — Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 3 2 Restructuring 1 — Legacy items 1 1 COVID-19 related costs — 1 Asset recoveries, net (b) (1 ) — Taxes (c) (3 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income $ 109 $ 1.27 11.8 % $ 77 $ 0.88 9.7 % Income taxes on adjusted net income 35 32 Interest expense 47 47 Depreciation 28 29 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 12 9 Interest income (1 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 230 24.9 % $ 193 24.2 % Diluted Shares Outstanding 85.7 87.4 Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 EPS Margin % 2021 EPS Margin % Net income attributable to TNL shareholders $ 151 $ 1.75 8.7 % $ 100 $ 1.15 7.0 % Loss on disposal of discontinued business, net of income taxes — 2 Net income from continuing operations $ 151 $ 1.75 8.7 % $ 102 $ 1.17 7.2 % Restructuring (e) 8 (1 ) Unrealized loss on equity investment 8 — Amortization of acquired intangibles (a) 5 5 COVID-19 related costs 2 2 Legacy items 2 4 Asset recoveries, net (b) (1 ) — Taxes (c) (6 ) (2 ) Adjusted net income $ 169 $ 1.95 9.8 % $ 110 $ 1.27 7.7 % Income taxes on adjusted net income 61 39 Interest expense 94 100 Depreciation 56 58 Stock-based compensation expense (d) 21 16 Interest income (2 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 399 23.1 % $ 322 22.6 % Diluted Shares Outstanding 86.4 87.1 Amounts may not calculate due to rounding. The tables above reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures to their closest GAAP measure. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and adjusted diluted EPS to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our presentation of adjusted measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. See "Presentation of Financial Information" and table 6 for the definitions of these non-GAAP measures. (a) Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets is excluded from adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA. (b) Includes $1 million of inventory impairments for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022, included in Cost of vacation ownership interests on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. (c) Represents the tax effects on the adjustments. (d) All stock-based compensation is excluded from adjusted EBITDA. (e) Includes $3 million of stock-based compensation expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 associated with the 2022 restructuring. Table 4 Travel + Leisure Co. Non-GAAP Measure: Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow (in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 230 $ 290 Property and equipment additions (24 ) (25 ) Sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt (87 ) (213 ) Free cash flow $ 119 $ 52 COVID-19 related adjustments (a) 2 4 Adjusted free cash flow (b) $ 121 $ 56 (a) Includes cash paid for COVID-19 expenses factored into the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. (b) The Company had $29 million of net cash used in investing activities and $315 million of net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and $62 million of net cash used in investing activities and $1.1 billion of net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Table 5 Travel + Leisure Co. COVID-19 Related Impacts (in millions) The table below presents the COVID-19 related impacts on our results of operations for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. There were no COVID-19 related impacts recognized during the three months ended June 30, 2022. Six Months Ended Vacation

Ownership Travel and

Membership Corporate &

Other Consolidated Non-GAAP

Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2022 Employee compensation related and other $ — $ — $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 COVID-19 related costs Total COVID-19 $ — $ — $ 2 $ 2 $ 2 The tables below present the COVID-19 related impacts on our results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and the related classification on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income: Three Months Ended Vacation

Ownership Travel and

Membership Corporate &

Other Consolidated Non-GAAP

Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses: Provision $ (26 ) $ — $ — $ (26 ) $ — Vacation ownership interest sales Recoveries 10 — — 10 — Cost of vacation ownership interests Employee compensation related and other 1 — — 1 1 COVID-19 related costs Total COVID-19 $ (15 ) $ — $ — $ (15 ) $ 1 Six Months Ended Vacation

Ownership Travel and

Membership Corporate &

Other Consolidated Non-GAAP

Adjustments Income Statement

Classification June 30, 2021 Allowance for loan losses: Provision $ (26 ) $ — $ — $ (26 ) $ — Vacation ownership interest sales Recoveries 10 — — 10 — Cost of vacation ownership interests Employee compensation related and other 1 — 1 2 2 COVID-19 related costs Lease related (1 ) — — (1 ) (1 ) Restructuring Total COVID-19 $ (16 ) $ — $ 1 $ (15 ) $ 1 Table 6 Definitions Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as Adjusted net income divided by the diluted weighted average number of common shares. Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. Adjusted EBITDA: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income from continuing operations before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation costs, separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent assets and liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses. We believe that when considered with GAAP measures, Adjusted EBITDA is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. We also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income/(loss) or other income statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP and our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA Margin: A non-GAAP measure, represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. Adjusted Free Cash Flow: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt, while also adding back cash paid for transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, separation adjustments associated with the spin-off of Wyndham Hotels, and certain adjustments related to COVID-19. TNL believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using Adjusted free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that Adjusted free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion: Adjusted free cash flow as a percentage of Adjusted EBITDA. Forward-looking outlook regarding Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion is provided only on a non-GAAP basis because not all of the information necessary for a quantitative reconciliation is available without unreasonable effort. Adjusted Net Income: A non-GAAP measure, defined by the Company as net income from continuing operations adjusted to exclude separation and restructuring costs, legacy items, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures, amortization of acquisition-related assets, debt modification costs, impairments, gains and losses on sale/disposition of business, and items that meet the conditions of unusual and/or infrequent and the tax effect of such adjustments. Legacy items include the resolution of and adjustments to certain contingent assets and liabilities related to acquisitions of continuing businesses and dispositions, including the separation of Wyndham Hotels and Cendant, and the sale of the vacation rentals businesses. Adjusted Net Income is useful to assist our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods. Average Number of Exchange Members: Represents paid members in our vacation exchange programs who are considered to be in good standing. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A non-GAAP measure, defined by TNL as net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less property and equipment additions (capital expenditures) plus the sum of proceeds and principal payments of non-recourse vacation ownership debt. TNL believes FCF to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using FCF versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating TNL is that FCF does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows. Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales: A non-GAAP measure, represents sales of vacation ownership interests (VOIs), including sales under the fee-for-service program before the effect of loan loss provisions. We believe that Gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of our vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period. Leverage Ratio: The Company calculates leverage ratio as net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA as defined in the credit agreement. Net Debt: Net debt equals total debt outstanding, less non-recourse vacation ownership debt and cash and cash equivalents. Tours: Represents the number of tours taken by guests in our efforts to sell VOIs. Travel and Membership Revenue per Transaction: Represents transaction revenue divided by transactions, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and Travel Club. Travel and Membership Transactions: Represents the number of vacation bookings recognized as revenue during the period, net of cancellations, provided in two categories; Exchange, which is primarily RCI, and Travel Club. Volume Per Guest (VPG): Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel. We believe that VPG provides an enhanced understanding of the performance of our Vacation Ownership business because it directly measures the efficiency of its tour selling efforts during a given reporting period. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005293/en/

