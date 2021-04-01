Log in
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel + Leisure Co. : to Report First Quarter Financial Results on April 28, 2021

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, before market open, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 866-342-8591, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 28, 2021. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 28, 2021 at 800-753-5575.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 946 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,13%
Capitalization 5 256 M 5 256 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,80x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 18 150
Free-Float 37,8%
Chart TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Duration : Period :
Travel + Leisure Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 69,31 $
Last Close Price 61,16 $
Spread / Highest target 24,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
James Edward Buckman Lead Independent Director
George Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.36.34%5 356
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.12.27%48 259
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.8.68%33 885
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC6.08%12 384
ACCOR SA8.65%9 729
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION11.38%8 436
