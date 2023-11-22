Official TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. press release

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today that Mike Hug, Chief Financial Officer, will host a fireside chat session at the Barclays Eat, Sleep, Play Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. EST.

In addition, Michael D. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mike Hug, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

A live audio webcast for both sessions will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at travelandleisureco.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately 12 hours after the ending of each event.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 19,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

