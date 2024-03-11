Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today that Michael D. Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access Forum on Friday, March 15, 2024 at 12:05 p.m. EDT.

A live audio webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the company’s website at travelandleisureco.com/investors. A replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the ending of this event.

In conjunction with the meeting, the company has also updated its Investor Presentation with data from the Company’s recently reported fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results. The updated presentation can be found on the Travel + Leisure Co. Investor Relations website.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine. With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 19,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

