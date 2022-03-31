Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Travel + Leisure Co.
  News
  Summary
    TNL   US8941641024

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
  Report
Travel + Leisure Co. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on April 28, 2022

03/31/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at investor.travelandleisureco.com, or by dialing 866-831-8713, passcode TNL, 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for four days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on April 28, 2022 at 800-839-6980.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 564 M - -
Net income 2022 382 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 2,75%
Capitalization 4 988 M 4 988 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,97x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 37,6%
Chart TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Duration : Period :
Travel + Leisure Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 58,20 $
Average target price 72,88 $
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Sy Esfahani Chief Technology Officer
George Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.5.30%4 988
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.78%57 744
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-1.82%42 750
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC9.77%12 655
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION0.60%10 612
ACCOR4.18%8 508