  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Travel + Leisure Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNL   US8941641024

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-01-17 pm EST
40.94 USD   +0.15%
04:31pTravel + Leisure Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023
BU
01/09Buru Energy Suspends Ungani Production Due to Flooding; Shares Down 4%
MT
01/09Sterling hits 2 1/2 week high, eyes on BoE
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023

01/17/2023 | 04:31pm EST
Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors, or by dialing 877-733-4794 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 22, 2023. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for seven days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on February 22, 2023 at 877-660-6853.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 577 M - -
Net income 2022 370 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,37x
Yield 2022 3,91%
Capitalization 3 318 M 3 318 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 35,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Sy Esfahani Chief Technology Officer
George Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.12.31%3 318
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.8.66%51 210
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.8.33%37 020
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC14.33%11 563
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION16.02%11 241
ACCOR18.37%7 693