Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Travel + Leisure Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNL   US8941641024

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-29 pm EDT
35.76 USD   -2.51%
04:31pTravel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/27Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
RE
09/26Platinum Equity Hires Banks To Explore Possible $2 Billion Listing, Sale Of Holiday Rental Operator Awaze
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022

09/29/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) announced today it will release third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Michael D. Brown, president and CEO, and Mike Hug, CFO, will discuss the Company's financial performance and business outlook.

Participants may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call, which may be accessed through the Company's website at travelandleisureco.com/investors, or by dialing 877-733-4794 ten minutes before the scheduled start time. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 27, 2022. Additionally, a telephone replay will be available for seven days beginning at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 27, 2022 at 877-660-6853.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top travel content and travel services including the brand’s eponymous travel club. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions each year, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
04:31pTravel + Leisure Co. to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on October 27, 2022
BU
09/27Analysis-Whipsawed forex traders say currency moves 'remarkable', resemble casino
RE
09/26Platinum Equity Hires Banks To Explore Possible $2 Billion Listing, Sale Of Holiday Ren..
MT
09/23Big UK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
09/23UK tax cuts deepen selloff, dollar soars and bonds plunge
RE
09/23Grim PMIs knock euro, sterling also pressured by UK mini-budget
RE
09/23Britain's finance minister unveils "mini budget"
RE
09/23Stocks hit 2-year low as central banks step up the war on inflation
RE
09/15Travel + Leisure Co. Provides Update on Strong Momentum in Third Quarter Prior to Confe..
BU
09/14TRAVEL + LEISURE CO. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 598 M - -
Net income 2022 381 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 021 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,46x
Yield 2022 4,36%
Capitalization 3 077 M 3 077 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,69x
EV / Sales 2023 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 16 800
Free-Float 36,6%
Chart TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Duration : Period :
Travel + Leisure Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 36,68 $
Average target price 65,50 $
Spread / Average Target 78,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Dean Brown President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael A. Hug Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Stephen P. Holmes Non-Executive Chairman
Sy Esfahani Chief Technology Officer
George Herrera Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.-33.63%3 077
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.-12.96%46 677
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.-20.72%33 921
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION-13.00%9 105
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC-4.98%8 767
THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED80.92%5 648