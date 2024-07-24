Travel + Leisure Co. is a membership and leisure travel company. The Companyâs segments include Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs, and provides property management services at resorts. This segment includes its Wyndham Destinations business line. It provides day-to-day property management services including oversight of housekeeping services, maintenance, and certain accounting and administrative services for property ownersâ associations and clubs. These services may also include reservation and resort renovation activities. The Travel and Membership segment operates a variety of travel businesses, including vacation exchange brands, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. This segment is comprised of its Exchange and Travel Club business lines.