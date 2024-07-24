2Q 2024 Results
TH R E E M O NTH S E N D E D 6/3 0/20 2 4
Net Revenue
$985M
+4% YOY growth
Adj. EBITDA
$244M
+3% YOY growth
Gross VOI Sales
$607M
+9% YOY growth
Adj. Diluted
Earnings Per Share
$1.52
+14% YOY growth
For full financial data and non-GAAP reconciliations,
please see the Company's 2Q'24 earnings release at: travelandleisureco.com/investors
H I G H L I G H TS
VPG of $3,051, above the high end of our guidance range
Tours up 13% over the prior year, with new owner tours up 22%
Returned $105M to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases
Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2024-2025
BLED, SLOVENIA
