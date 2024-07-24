2Q 2024 Results

TH R E E M O NTH S E N D E D 6/3 0/20 2 4

Net Revenue

$985M

+4% YOY growth

Adj. EBITDA

$244M

+3% YOY growth

Gross VOI Sales

$607M

+9% YOY growth

Adj. Diluted

Earnings Per Share

$1.52

+14% YOY growth

For full financial data and non-GAAP reconciliations,

please see the Company's 2Q'24 earnings release at: travelandleisureco.com/investors

H I G H L I G H TS

VPG of $3,051, above the high end of our guidance range

Tours up 13% over the prior year, with new owner tours up 22%

Returned $105M to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2024-2025

BLED, SLOVENIA

