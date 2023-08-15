Presentation of Financial Information

Financial information discussed in this presentation includes non-GAAP measures such as Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted diluted EPS, Adjusted free cash flow, Adjusted free cash flow conversion, gross VOI sales and Adjusted net income, which include or exclude certain items, as well as non-GAAP guidance. The Company utilizes non-GAAP measures on a regular basis to assess performance of its reportable segments and allocate resources. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors when considered with GAAP measures as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance by adjusting for items which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. Management also internally uses these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. See the appendix to this presentation for definitions of these Non-GAAP measures, and full reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures where applicable.

The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing information concerning its operations, results and prospects, including information which may constitute material nonpublic information, and for complying with its disclosure obligations under SEC Regulation FD. Disclosure of such information will be included on the Company's website in the Investor Relations section at travelandleisureco.com/investors. Accordingly, investors should monitor that Investor Relations section of the Company website, in addition to accessing its press releases, its submissions and filings with the SEC, and its publicly noticed conference calls and webcasts.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

As the world's leading membership and leisure travel company, Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) transformed the way families vacation with the introduction of the most dynamic points-based vacation ownership program at Club Wyndham, and the first vacation exchange network, RCI. The company delivers more than six million vacations each year at 245+ timeshare resorts worldwide, through tailored travel and membership products, and via Travel + Leisure GO - the signature subscription travel club inspired by the pages of Travel + Leisure magazine.

With hospitality and responsible tourism at the heart of all we do, our 18,000+ dedicated associates bring out the best in people and places around the globe. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.