Travelers Can Score a Free Private Chef Experience During Their 2023 Vacations at Club Wyndham

Nation’s largest vacation ownership club partners with Take a Chef, making it easy for guests to book a private chef from the comfort of their en-suite kitchens

Club Wyndham®, the nation’s largest vacation club, introduced a partnership with Take a Chef, allowing guests staying at select Club Wyndham resorts across the U.S. to easily book a private chef experience – without ever having to leave their resort suites.

To kick off the partnership, Club Wyndham is giving away up to $25,000 in private chef experiences. Bookable for one year on travel dates between Dec. 30, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2023, guests who book a qualifying stay will receive a Take a Chef credit redeemable for a complimentary farm-to-table meal en-suite for families of up to four.

Club Wyndham’s private chef experience promotion is eligible for bookings at these 11 resorts nationwide:

Club Wyndham Atlanta – Atlanta, GA

Club Wyndham Austin – Austin, TX

Club Wyndham Branson Meadows – Branson, MI

Club Wyndham Cypress Palms – Orlando, FL

Club Wyndham Desert Blue – Las Vegas, NV

Club Wyndham Kingsgate – Williamsburg, VA

Club Wyndham Kona Hawaiian – Kailua-Kona, HI

Club Wyndham Long Wharf Resort – Newport, RI

Club Wyndham Ocean Boulevard – Myrtle Beach, SC

Club Wyndham Oceanside Pier – Oceanside, CA

Club Wyndham Smoky Mountains – Sevierville, TN

Club Wyndham’s homestyle suites make the perfect backdrop for easy entertaining while vacationing everywhere from the sun-filled islands of Hawaii to the bustling tourist district of Downtown Atlanta. In a recent survey conducted by Club Wyndham, more than half of travelers report they now seek vacation accommodations with kitchens and would take advantage of a personal chef while on vacation.

“A stay at Club Wyndham delivers an exceptional hospitality experience and a lot of perks, including a full-sized kitchen in most suites,” said Annie Roberts, senior vice president of Club & Owner Services. “Throughout the coming year, our guests are in for a special treat—a private chef experience curated to your individual tastes and prepared in your suite, allowing you to relax and create vacation memories of a lifetime with your loved ones. For guests looking to celebrate a special occasion or simply treat themselves to a bit of luxury, a private culinary experience takes your vacation to a whole new level!”

Take a Chef partners with 40,000 private chefs in more than 100 countries and 500 destinations to deliver specialized culinary services. Academically trained with 10+ years of professional experience, Take a Chef’s masters of cuisine work directly with customers to plan an inspired menu that celebrates local and popular international dishes, while reflecting customers’ unique dietary preferences and tastes. The Take a Chef experts will take care of the entire meal from start to finish—including grocery shopping, meal preparation, serving and clean up—allowing guests to sit back and relax while on vacation.

“Good food is often one of the most memorable parts of a great vacation, and it can bring people together like nothing else,” said Chef Andy Bates, a private chef in Bay Lake, Fla. “Booking a private chef through Take a Chef ensures a high-quality meal, carefully prepared just for you, without having to leave your suite. Whether you’re interested in tasting the best local delicacies or you want a kid-friendly dinner that leaves every plate clean, we take care of everything, leaving you feeling completely pampered.”

Travelers interested in booking the free private chef promotion can do so by visiting www.ClubWyndham.com/takeachef and using code word TAKEACHEF.

* OFFER DETAILS: Book by November 30, 2023. Eligible for travel dates between December 30, 2022 and December 31, 2023. Enter promo code TAKEACHEF at check-out. Qualifying reservations made through Extra Holidays will receive an email within two business days of their resort booking that includes a code redeemable for a complimentary meal for up to four people, prepared by a private chef and fulfilled through Take a Chef. Additional meals can be added to Take a Chef reservation at the expense of customer. Customer is responsible for redeeming their free meal code directly with Take a Chef at least two weeks prior to resort stay. Chef services/experiences are provided by a third party (Take a Chef). Club Wyndham, and its parents, subsidiaries, affiliates and officers, are not responsible or liable for any loss, injury or damage of any sort incurred as a result of any such chef services or experiences. Two-night minimum length of stay required. Valid for new reservations only. Reservations are subject to availability. Reservations may be limited during certain holidays. Extra Holidays reservation cost is for accommodations only and does not include additional expenses such as nightly room tax, airfare, additional meals, transportation, and other incidental expenses. Cannot be combined with any other offer. All monetary amounts are noted in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted. Void where prohibited by law.

CST: 21414-50 Registration as a seller of travel does not constitute approval by the State of California. Fla. Seller of Travel Reg. No. ST-35519. Washington Seller of Travel Reg. No. 603-338-177. HI TAR No. 7404. Extra Holidays HI TAT Broker ID: TA-075-433-7792-01. Hawaii Plan Manager ID. Offered by Extra Holidays, LLC, 6277 Sea Harbor Drive, Orlando, FL 32821.

Club Wyndham® is the flagship vacation ownership brand as part of Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership business. From the busy streets of the Big Apple to the calming shores of Hawaii, Club Wyndham owners have access to more than 100 resorts to unlock new cities, new experiences and new destinations. Club Wyndham lets travelers spark their sense of adventure with spacious resort suites featuring the comforts of home, including fully equipped kitchens, separate living and dining areas, and separate bedrooms, plus resort amenities and quality service. Wander across town, across the country or across the ocean – no matter what’s on your travel bucket list, Club Wyndham offers the chance to live it. All Club Wyndham resorts participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the number one hotel rewards program as named by readers of USA TODAY, and the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Club Wyndham is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) and its portfolio of travel businesses.

