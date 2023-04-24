Advanced search
    TNL   US8941641024

TRAVEL + LEISURE CO.

(TNL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:07:31 2023-04-24 pm EDT
40.09 USD   +1.64%
Wyndham Destinations Celebrates New Club Wyndham Atlanta Resort with Three Award Wins at 2023 ARDA Timeshare Together Conference
BU
Travel + Leisure Co. Wins ARDA Circle of Excellence Award for Corporate Inclusion and Diversity Program at Annual Conference
BU
Travel + Leisure Earnings Face Pressure From Pricing Risks, Macro Woes, BofA Says
MT
Wyndham Destinations Celebrates New Club Wyndham Atlanta Resort with Three Award Wins at 2023 ARDA Timeshare Together Conference

04/24/2023 | 02:31pm EDT
Vacation ownership leader honored with 14 total awards across its business lines, including the prestigious ACE Project of Excellence for the brand-new Club Wyndham Atlanta

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, was recognized for the newest resort in its portfolio, Club Wyndham Atlanta, taking home three resort-specific awards at the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230421005051/en/

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, was recognized for the newest resort in its portfolio, Club Wyndham Atlanta, taking home three resort-specific awards at the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference this week. (Photo: Business Wire)

Wyndham Destinations, the world’s largest vacation ownership company, was recognized for the newest resort in its portfolio, Club Wyndham Atlanta, taking home three resort-specific awards at the 2023 American Resort Development Association (ARDA) Timeshare Together Conference this week. (Photo: Business Wire)

First opening to the public in June 2022, the dual-branded Club Wyndham Atlanta and Margaritaville Vacation Club by Wyndham – Atlanta marked the first vacation club resort property in the city. The 22-story urban oasis located on the edge of Centennial Olympic Park carves out a chic address for visitors to experience the vibrant culture, entertainment and dining available within the thriving and historical tourist district. ARDA honored Wyndham Destinations with the ACE Project of Excellence award for the new resort, one of the most prestigious accolades announced at the annual Timeshare Together Spring Conference.

Club Wyndham Atlanta took home two additional ARDA awards for best Interior Design: Common Room and Marketing Team. Club Wyndham Atlanta’s design pays homage to the significant history of the city, with dramatic modern elements including a collection of delicate handblown glass pieces artfully suspended from the lobby ceiling. The resort’s marketing team was recognized for establishing a timeshare marketing program in Atlanta – the first of its kind in the city. In a truncated year, the team conducted 4,087 net tours (190% of budgeted tour flow) and achieved $12.5 million in revenue (193% of budgeted revenue).

“Club Wyndham Atlanta is a shining example of the tremendous talent, passion and work ethic poured out by the teams and individuals that make up our Wyndham Destinations family,” said Jeff Myers, chief sales & marketing officer at Wyndham Destinations. “We’re honored to have been recognized by ARDA not once, not twice, but three times for this project, and we’re thrilled to celebrate all that went into bringing this gorgeous resort to life. Congratulations also go to all our ARDA Award winners for their tremendous accomplishments.”

The annual ARDA Awards highlight the timeshare industry’s best and brightest, recognizing individuals and teams from member organizations across 49 different categories. Wyndham Destinations associates and leaders were recognized for 11 additional ARDA awards this year:

  • Marketing Program – Destination Dollars + GiftUp Program
  • Salesperson: In-House – Robert Brown
  • Salesperson: Traditional Line – Lucas Oliveira
  • Salesperson: Specialty Sales – Scott Ward
  • Sales Training Team – Instructional Design and Sales Training “Talent Team”
  • Legal or Regulatory Manager – Donna Borthwick
  • Talent Acquisition Professional – Tara Thompson
  • Technology Team – Club Wyndham Waitlist Project Team
  • Maintenance Manager – James “Kimo” Miguel
  • Housekeeping Team Member – Frank Lopes
  • Digital Magazine – Club Wyndham Destinations Fall Digital Magazine

“A big congratulations to all of our ARDA winners and nominees for everything they do to ensure our owners and guests have an amazing vacation experience – each and every time they stay with us,” said Geoff Richards, chief operating officer at Wyndham Destinations. “From housekeeping and maintenance to legal and talent acquisition, I am honored every day to work with the best and brightest in the industry.”

Based in Washington, D.C., ARDA is the trade association for the timeshare industry. ARDA’s membership comprises over 350 companies (both privately held firms and publicly traded corporations). ARDA’s active, engaged members have extensive experience in shared ownership interests in leisure real estate.

For more information about the 2023 ARDA Awards, visit www.arda.org.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations is the world’s largest vacation ownership business with more than 245 vacation club resorts around the world that offer a contemporary take on the timeshare model. The brand portfolio -- featuring Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham, and Shell Vacations Club -- offers travelers the chance to own their vacation and explore places they’ve never visited before, year after year. More than 800,000 owners enjoy stays in a home away from home, featuring spacious suites with separate bedrooms, fully-equipped kitchens, living and dining areas, as well as resort-style amenities and services. Wyndham Destinations is part of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL). Learn more at WyndhamDestinations.com.


© Business Wire 2023
