TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE SA

(ALTTI)
Travel Technology Interactive : Amelia International (France) launches its new domestic routes with TTI's Zenith® PSS

09/21/2020 | 03:55am EDT

Amelia International has successfully implemented Zenith® PSS (Passenger Service System), provided by TTI (Travel Technology Interactive) to manage the airline' inventory, fares, sales, as well as Codeshare and Interline agreements.

Amelia International is a new domestic airline in France and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Regourd Aviation Group. It operates daily flights Paris Orly - Rodez with ERJ 145 and just launched Paris Orly - Clermont Ferrand Auvergne flights operated with ATR 72.

Amelia International adopted the cutting-edge, fully integrated and complete web-based TTI's PSS solution. Despite the pandemic outbreak, TTI and Amelia International successfully managed a completely remote system launch in a record time.

Mr Alain Regourd, CEO of Regourd Aviation Group commented, 'We value our long partnership with TTI and believed that TTI could perfectly provide and assist us with Amelia International new French schedule airline launch'. 'The setup of our new airline during the unparalleled crisis period for the air travel was challenging, nevertheless TTI's team seamlessly managed to implement Zenith® PSS including Amadeus GDS connection and more recently the Interline agreement with Air France. It was indeed critical that we launched the Interline agreement quickly, to offer seamless service to our shared passengers' Regourd added.

Mr. Gregoire Echalier, CEO of TTI added, 'At TTI, we are extremely proud to have participated in Amelia International's launch, and we look forward to partnering with the carrier while it expands its network and fleet. Echalier added, 'cutting edge IT solutions, flexibility and time-to-market are key markers of TTI's DNA. We are confident to support Amelia International in the long term with more successful projects like mobile and NDC capabilities to name a few'.

Disclaimer

Travel Technology Interactive SA published this content on 15 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:54:07 UTC
