05 Jul 2024 16:37 CEST
TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY INTERACTIVE
Note en réponse du Groupe TTI au projet d'offre publique d'achat simplifiée visant les actions de la Société
240705-projet-note-reponse-du-groupe-tti.pdf
TTI
Euronext
TRAVEL TECHNOLOGY
FR0010383877
ALTTI
Euronext Growth
Attachments
- Original Link
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Travel Technology Interactive SA published this content on 05 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 14:42:05 UTC.