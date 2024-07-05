Travel Technology Interactive SA is specialized in the edition of software in SaaS mode intended essentially for the air transport sector. The activity of the group is mainly based on 2 families of products: - Passenger Solution System (PSS): the Zenith® solution allows regional airlines to manage their entire activity thanks to an integrated solution for inventory management, multi-channel sales, check-in, reporting, etc. This solution can also be used by land and sea transport companies; - Cargo software - Cargo Management System (CMS): Nexlog®'s solution enables airlines to manage their entire commercial cargo business. The company serves more than 45 customers worldwide through subsidiaries in Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.