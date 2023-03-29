Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13:42 2023-03-29 pm EDT
86.36 USD   +0.34%
01:46pArko urges TravelCenters of America to reconsider $1.4 bln buyout offer
RE
01:16pArko urges TravelCenters of America to consider buyout offer
RE
03/28TravelCenters of America Says Arko's $92 Per-Share Bid Not Superior to BP's Deal Consideration
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Arko urges TravelCenters of America to reconsider $1.4 bln buyout offer

03/29/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 29 (Reuters) - Convenience store operator Arko Corp on Wednesday again urged TravelCenters of America Inc to consider its $1.4 billion buyout offer over BP's proposal.

TravelCenters recently rejected Arko's bid, saying the deal had a high level of execution risk due to the latter's inability to secure committed financing.

Arko said it had significant additional liquidity in the form of cash, cash equivalents and funds under its existing credit lines.

Oak Street, a division of asset management firm Blue Owl Capital, has also agreed to provide an additional $1.25 billion of capacity specifically to finance ARKO's acquisition of TravelCenters, the company said.

TravelCenters, which owns about 281 highway sites across 44 U.S. states, has accepted a $1.3 billion offer from BP, which is seeking to expand its retail network in a bet on biofuels and electric vehicle charging. (Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ARKO CORP. 2.91% 8.48 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
BLUE OWL CAPITAL INC. 0.50% 11.12 Delayed Quote.4.34%
BP PLC 0.53% 510.5 Delayed Quote.6.93%
S&P GSCI BIO FUEL INDEX 0.28% 179.1547 Real-time Quote.-3.83%
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. 0.27% 86.29 Delayed Quote.93.39%
All news about TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
01:46pArko urges TravelCenters of America to reconsider $1.4 bln buyout offer
RE
01:16pArko urges TravelCenters of America to consider buyout offer
RE
03/28TravelCenters of America Says Arko's $92 Per-Share Bid Not Superior to BP's Deal Consid..
MT
03/28TravelCenters of America Says Arko's Acquisition Proposal 'Not Superior' to BP's Offer
MT
03/28TravelCenters of America says ARKO's $1.4 bln bid not superior to BP
RE
03/28TravelCenters of America Confirms ARKO Corp. Proposal is Not Superior to the Previously..
BU
03/27TravelCenters of America Gets Rival Takeover Offer From Arko After BP's Bid
MT
03/27Arko Urges TravelCenters of America to Consider Its $92 a Share Acquisition Offer
MT
03/27Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 billion offer for TravelCenters of America
RE
03/27Arko asks Travelcenters of America to consider buyout offer
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 676 M - -
Net income 2023 98,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 300 M 1 300 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 17 195
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 86,06 $
Average target price 85,67 $
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.93.39%1 300
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.39%47 368
MURPHY USA INC.-9.24%5 526
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-12.93%2 920
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.5.87%2 831
ARKO CORP.-4.85%990
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer