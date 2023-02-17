Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
84.22 USD   -0.25%
02/17Travelcenters Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TravelCenters of America Inc. - TA
BU
02/17BMO Capital Adjusts Price Target on TravelCenters of America to $86 From $60, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
02/17Benchmark Downgrades TravelCenters of America to Hold From Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TRAVELCENTERS INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of TravelCenters of America Inc. - TA

02/17/2023 | 10:32pm EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of TravelCenters of America Inc. (NasdaqGS: TA) to BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of TravelCenters will receive $86.00 in cash for each share of TravelCenters that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ta/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 904 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,89x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 272 M 1 272 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 84,22 $
Average target price 80,50 $
Spread / Average Target -4,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.88.54%1 254
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.10.24%47 749
MURPHY USA INC.-4.06%5 917
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.0.00%3 317
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.2.54%2 681
ARKO CORP.-6.47%973