Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
56.87 USD   +2.99%
08:04aTravelCenters of America Celebrates Driver Appreciation Month; Announces New Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic
BU
09/12TravelCenters of America to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022
BU
08/11New TravelCenters of America Survey Finds that Trucking Fleets Plan to Invest in EV and Hydrogen Vehicles to Meet Decarbonization Goals
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TravelCenters of America Celebrates Driver Appreciation Month; Announces New Collaboration with Cleveland Clinic

09/15/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TA to Provide Healthy Food Options and Wellness Resources for Professional Drivers

As TravelCenters of America (Nasdaq: TA) celebrates Driver Appreciation Month in September, the company is demonstrating its commitment to professional drivers by providing more options to make healthy choices while on the road. TA announced a collaboration with Cleveland Clinic, one of the world’s most respected academic medical centers, to expand its support of drivers’ health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and educational opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005253/en/

Egg White Veggie Omelet menu option; tagged with symbol to help guests identify healthy options (Photo: Business Wire)

Egg White Veggie Omelet menu option; tagged with symbol to help guests identify healthy options (Photo: Business Wire)

The collaboration with Cleveland Clinic will result in new healthy meal options to be included on the menus at all the Country Pride and Iron Skillet full-service restaurants by the end of 2022. TA plans to expand beyond these full-service menu offerings by working with Cleveland Clinic to identify healthy snack and grab-and-go food options in its travel stores. Finally, TA will work with Cleveland Clinic to provide professional drivers with health and wellness information to promote these new healthy menu options and an overall healthy lifestyle.

The new Cleveland Clinic initiatives continue TA’s long-standing focus on driver health and wellness, and its commitment to enhancing their overall experience. At many locations nationwide, TA has amenities, including fitness centers, walking trails, basketball hoops and others to promote an active lifestyle.

“The nation relies on professional drivers to keep our economy strong and we are committed to helping them maintain a healthy lifestyle while on the road by making it easier for them to make healthy choices,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TravelCenters of America. “Providing quality food offerings and educational tools to support driver wellness allows us to show professional drivers how much we appreciate all that they do for this country.”

“We know having access to healthy food choices and nutrition information can help drive a healthier lifestyle,” said Dr. Amanda Hagen, Medical Director, Cleveland Clinic AtWork. “This new collaboration with TA supports the health and wellness needs of professional drivers.”

About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its 19,000 team members serve guests in over 275 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, and leverages alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
08:04aTravelCenters of America Celebrates Driver Appreciation Month; Announces New Collaborat..
BU
09/12TravelCenters of America to Host Investor Day on September 20, 2022
BU
08/11New TravelCenters of America Survey Finds that Trucking Fleets Plan to Invest in EV and..
BU
08/03B. Riley Raises TravelCenters of America's PT to $70 from $60 on Strong Q2 Results Led ..
MT
08/02TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. /MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
08/02TRANSCRIPT : TravelCenters of America Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 02, 2022
CI
08/01TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA : Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Company Outperf..
PU
08/01TRAVELCENTERS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01TravelCenters of America Reports Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue; Shares Surge Aft..
MT
08/01TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 894 M - -
Net income 2022 127 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 845 M 845 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 56,87 $
Average target price 71,67 $
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.10.17%845
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.11.43%45 861
MURPHY USA INC.41.04%6 562
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-13.50%3 988
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-8.18%2 815
ARKO CORP.16.42%1 226