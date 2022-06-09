Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-09 pm EDT
36.37 USD   -1.57%
05:39pTravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
08:02aTravelCenters of America to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference on Wednesday, June 15th
BU
06/07TravelCenters of America is Fueling Its Customer Experience With SMG
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results

06/09/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) announced the results of its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which was held today, as follows:

Lisa Harris Jones was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Lisa Harris Jones

59.0%

Rajan C. Penkar was re-elected as an Independent Director. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this Independent Director is as follows:

Independent Director

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Rajan C. Penkar

72.4%

Stockholders ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as TA’s independent auditors to serve for the 2022 fiscal year. The final tabulation of the percentage of stockholders’ votes cast for this proposal is as follows:

Proposal

Percentage of Shares Voted For

Ratification of Independent Auditors

99.8%

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 18,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
05:39pTravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Annual Meeting Results
BU
08:02aTravelCenters of America to Present at the Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and ..
BU
06/07TravelCenters of America is Fueling Its Customer Experience With SMG
BU
05/26TravelCenters of America Rejoins Fortune 500 During 50th Anniversary Year
BU
05/23TravelCenters of America to Participate at the 22nd Annual B. Riley Securities Institut..
BU
05/05TravelCenters of America Opens New TA Express in Fairfield, Texas
BU
05/05TravelCenters of America Inc. Opens New Ta Express in Fairfield, Texas
CI
05/03TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC. /MD/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial C..
AQ
05/03TRANSCRIPT : TravelCenters of America Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 03, 2022
CI
05/02TRAVELCENTERS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 272 M - -
Net income 2022 64,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,48x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 548 M 548 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,05x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Duration : Period :
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 36,95 $
Average target price 60,67 $
Spread / Average Target 64,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.-28.42%548
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.7.83%47 092
MURPHY USA INC.22.38%5 901
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-14.11%4 254
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-10.73%2 910
VIVO ENERGY PLC6.22%2 219