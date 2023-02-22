TravelCenters of America Opens New Full-Service Restaurant Brand Fork & Compass

Featuring a Reimagined Design, New Menu Offerings

On Feb. 22, TA hosted a formal ribbon cutting celebration forits new proprietary restaurant brand Fork & Compass, which opened in January at the Petro Stopping Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.

The Fork & Compass concept was created to provide a reimagined experience for professional drivers, motorists, and local residents. Designed to be a destination spot for the community, the restaurant has unique food options for all ages in a family-friendly atmosphere. The new design layout fosters a relaxing environment with various seating options, including booths, counter seats, a large community table for family and friends to gather, or a more intimate setting for two near the "fireplace." Most seats have electrical outlets for those wishing to work or play. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.



A newly-created menu features appetizers and unique options including a mac and cheese bar. Additionally, the menu highlights healthy options recommended by Cleveland Clinic, one of the world's most respected academic medical centers. TA and Cleveland Clinic recently announced a collaborationto support drivers' health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and education opportunities at TA's full-service restaurants.

"Food truly is a universal language, and it has a way of uniting people," said Chef Maira Isabel. "Fork & Compass meals are "cooked with love" and reflect the diverse backgrounds of our guests."