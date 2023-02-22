TravelCenters of America : Opens New Full-Service Restaurant Brand Fork & Compass

On Feb. 22,TA hosted a formal ribbon cutting celebration forits new proprietary restaurant brand Fork & Compass, which opened in January at the Petro Stopping Center in Perrysburg, Ohio.
The Fork & Compass concept was created to provide a reimagined experience for professional drivers, motorists, and local residents. Designed to be a destination spot for the community, the restaurant has unique food options for all ages in a family-friendly atmosphere. The new design layout fosters a relaxing environment with various seating options, including booths, counter seats, a large community table for family and friends to gather, or a more intimate setting for two near the "fireplace." Most seats have electrical outlets for those wishing to work or play. The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week.
A newly-created menu features appetizers and unique options including a mac and cheese bar.Additionally, the menu highlights healthy options recommended by Cleveland Clinic, one of the world's most respected academic medical centers. TA and Cleveland Clinic recentlyannounced a collaborationto support drivers' health and well-being by enhancing healthy food offerings and education opportunities at TA's full-service restaurants.
"Food truly is a universal language, and it has a way of uniting people," said Chef Maira Isabel. "Fork & Compass meals are "cooked with love" and reflect the diverse backgrounds of our guests."
About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its over 18,000 team members serve guests in 281 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists.TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visitwww.ta-petro.com.
