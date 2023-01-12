Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-01-12 pm EST
47.50 USD   +1.45%
10:47aTravelCenters of America Guests Raise Over $100,000 for SCF in Round Up Campaign
AQ
2022Travelcenters Of America Inc. /md/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
2022Benchmark Initiates Coverage on TravelCenters of America at Buy With $65 Price Target
MT
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TravelCenters of America Signs 30 New Franchise Agreements in 2022

01/12/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Achieves Annual Target; Franchising Expected to Contribute to Growth in 2023

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), the nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands signed 30 new franchise agreements in 2022, reaching its annual target. The company remains focused on franchising for accelerated network growth and continues to see year over year franchise signing growth. In 2022, TA opened three new franchised sites and plans to open 20 franchised locations in 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005855/en/

TA Express Riverton, Illinois, a franchise location that opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

TA Express Riverton, Illinois, a franchise location that opened in 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, TA is focused on acquisitions for network growth. The company acquired seven existing travel centers (six with truck maintenance facilities) which began operating as TA or Petro locations in 2022, and three standalone truck service facilities, which began operating as TA Truck Service during the year.

“The success of TA’s franchise and acquisition programs is a critical component of our strategic plan, and over time will add well located facilities to better serve our guests across the country,” said Jon Pertchik, Chief Executive Officer of TA. “I am excited by meeting our 2022 target for growth in franchise sites and excited to see our new franchise partners flag their travel centers with the TA and Petro brands. Our franchise and acquisition programs, along with our success in implementing other parts of our turnaround plan, and focus on our strategic plan, are a continued sign of the success of our efforts to improve our business.”

About TravelCenters of America
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its over 18,000 team members serve guests in 281 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.

Warning Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based upon TA’s present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond TA’s control. For example, acquisition or franchising activity may not improve TA’s operations or financial performance, TA’s business model and execution may not be as successful in the future, and franchisees may not recognize anticipated operations and financial benefits. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, TA does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 904 M - -
Net income 2022 140 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,94x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 695 M 695 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,06x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 46,82 $
Average target price 71,25 $
Spread / Average Target 52,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.3.93%695
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.4.39%46 105
MURPHY USA INC.-5.56%5 944
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-3.34%3 222
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.3.97%2 750
ARKO CORP.-5.54%982