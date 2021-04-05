Log in
TravelCenters of America : First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, May 4th

04/05/2021 | 04:17pm EDT
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Monday, May 3, 2021. On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik, President Barry Richards and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Peter Crage will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 329-4614. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5437. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, May 11, 2021. To hear the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10153756.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company's website, which is located at www.ta-petro.com. Participants who want to access the webcast should visit the company's website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company's website after the call.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.:

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 20,000 employees serve customers in over 270 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, convenience stores, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, car and truck parking and other services and amenities dedicated to providing great experiences for professional drivers and the general motoring public. TravelCenters of America operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and 9 proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


© Business Wire 2021
