  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. TravelCenters of America Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TA   US89421B1098

TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.

(TA)
  Report
04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
48.70 USD   -0.53%
04:17pTravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1st
BU
11/03TravelCenters of America posts $2.8B in Q3 revenue; TA reports 25% increase in fuel gross margin per gallon sales during quarter
AQ
11/03TravelCenters of America Honors Veterans
BU
TravelCenters of America to Present at the Benchmark Company's 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1st

11/22/2022 | 04:17pm EST
TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Pertchik and Chief Financial Officer Peter Crage will be hosting meetings at the Benchmark Company’s 11th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference on Thursday, December 1, 2022 in New York City. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with TA management, please contact your Benchmark Company representative or visit https://www.benchmarkcompany.com/news-events/upcoming-events/the-11th-annual-discovery-one-on-one-investor-conference.

About TravelCenters of America Inc.

TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA) is the nation's largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its more than 19,000 team members serve guests in over 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Offerings include diesel and gasoline fuel, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, travel stores, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for its guests. TA is committed to sustainability, with its specialized business unit, eTA, focused on sustainable energy options for professional drivers and motorists, while leveraging alternative energy to support its own operations. TA operates over 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet® and Country Pride®. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 884 M - -
Net income 2022 136 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 727 M 727 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 16 540
Free-Float 92,2%
TravelCenters of America Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 48,96 $
Average target price 73,33 $
Spread / Average Target 49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Pertchik Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Barry A. Richards President
Peter J. Crage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Adam David Portnoy Chairman & Managing Director
Sandra L. Rapp Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA INC.-5.15%727
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.16.75%46 495
MURPHY USA INC.45.44%6 547
VIBRA ENERGIA S.A.-19.30%3 608
ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES S.A.-8.94%2 698
ARKO CORP.1.71%1 071