Travelzoo is a global Internet media company that offers travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. The Company's segments include Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe and Jack's Flight Club. Its Travelzoo North America segment consists of its operations in Canada and the United States. Its Travelzoo Europe segment consists of its operations in France, Germany, Spain, and the United Kingdom. Its Jack's Flight Club segment consists of subscription revenue from premium members to access and receive newsletter with flight deals from Jack's Flight Club via email or via Android or Apple mobile applications. Its products and services are the Travelzoo Website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Top 20 email newsletter, the Travelzoo Network, and Jack's Flight Club. Travelzoo Website and newsletters include Local Deals and Getaways listings that allow its members to purchase vouchers for offers from local businesses, such as spas, hotels and restaurants.