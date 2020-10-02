Log in
Travelzoo Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call on October 21 at 11:00 AM ET

10/02/2020 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:Travelzoo, a global Internet media company, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on October 21, 2020.
  
WHEN:October 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET
  
HOW:A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q3 2020 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
  
CONTACT:Almira Pusch
 Travelzoo Investor Relations
 ir@travelzoo.com 

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
