Travelzoo : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call presentation

Please read this management presentation together with the Company's press release issued earlier today announcing the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results and in conjunction with the Company's recent Annual Report and Quarterly Results as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects, expected future financial guidance and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts. When used in this presentation, the words "expect," "predict," "project," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward looking statements. Because these forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.
After a significant decline in Q2 due to the effects of the pandemic,
we see a strong improvement of the business in Q3.
Financial Performance (Continuing Operations)
Revenue
Operating Income/Loss
EPS
$ millions
$ millions
$ per share
23.8
13.8
7.0
0.21
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
3.4
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2019
Q3 2019
(0.48)
(0.10)
(6.8)
(1.2)
Going forward, we will provide information on Non-GAAP operating
income* which better explains how we evaluate performance.
Non-GAAPOperating Income* $ millions
GAAP Operating Income
Adjustments
Non-GAAP Operating Income*
0.4
3.8
3.4
Q2 2020
2.4
1.2
Q3 2019
(6.7)
(2.1)
(1.2)
Q3 2020
4.6
4.6
GAAP operating income + impairment of intangibles and goodwill + amortization of intangibles + stock option expenses + severance-related expenses
Non-GAAPoperating income
Here are the details on the items that are excluded in the calculation
of Non-GAAP operating income.
$ millions
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Adjustments
0.4
4.6
2.4
Impairment of intangibles
0
0
0
and goodwill
Amortization of intangibles
0
0.5
0.3
Stock option expense
0.3
4.1
1.2
Severance-related expenses
0.1
0
0.9
Our success in voucher sales is driving the positive development
in cash balance.
Cash Balance at End of Quarter* $ millions
51.7
26.7
19.9
13.3
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
* Includes cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
North America business segment revenue
North America Revenue by Type $ millions
15.3
2.4
9.1
0.4
12.9
8.7
Q3 2019Q3 2020
at constant F/X*
Local
Travel
YOY %
YOY %*
change
change
(as reported)
(constant F/X)
-82%
-82%
-33%
-32%
Highlights
Local - YOY 82% decrease due to lockdowns in many countries, which closed most restaurants, spas, local busi- nesses and entertainment.
Travel - YOY 32% decrease due to smaller advertising revenue, partially offset by strong voucher sales.
* Based on constant F/X rates for CAD
Europe business segment revenue
Europe Revenue by Type
$ millions
8.5
0.7
YOY %
YOY %*
3.7
change
change
(as reported)
(constant F/X)
7.7
0.2
-73%
-74%
3.5
-55%
-57%
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
at constant F/X*
Local
Travel
* Based on constant F/X rates for EUR and GBP
Highlights
Local - YOY 73% decrease due to lockdowns in many countries, which closed most restaurants, spas, local busi- nesses and entertainment.
Travel - YOY 55% decrease due to smaller advertising revenue, partially offset by strong voucher sales.
We believe we will permanently benefit from the quick adjustment of
our cost structure in Q2.
Non-GAAP Operating Expenses*
$ millions and as percentage of revenue
72%
17.2
General &
18%
4.3
Administrative
Product
5%
1.3
Development
9.8
71%
Savings across
most areas come
3.8
28%
from process
optimizations.
Sales &
49%
11.6
0.6
4%
Marketing
Headcount
39%
adjustments have the
5.4
most significant impact
on Sales & Marketing
expenses.
Q3 2019
Q3 2020
All business segments
* Excluding amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses, severance-related expenses
As expected, we almost regained profitability in Q3. We will see a result 10 close to break-even or profit in Q4 if we can stay on the current
path of recovery.
Financial Performance (Continuing Operations)
Revenue
Operating Expenses and Cost of Revenues
$ millions
$ millions
23.8
20.4
0.4
∼14-15
20.0
13.7
15.1
~14.5
2.4
∼1.5*
13.8
4.6
∼
12.7
13
9.1
7.0
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
Q3 2019
Q2 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2020
(Forecast)
(Forecast)
Non-GAAP Adjustments
OPEX and Cost of Revenues
* This amount could possibly increase as a result of a regular impairment review of Jack's Flight Club
With more than 30 million members, 6.5 million mobile app users,
and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by high-quality travel enthusiasts.
Travelzoo's Global Reach
Members (Email Subscribers)
Millions
30.3 30.5
Q3 2019
Q3 2020*
High-Quality Users, Followers and Subscribers
Travelzoo U.S. Member Survey
December 2019
AFFLUENTACTIVE
54%71%
$100K+
took 3+ trips
HHI**
last year
ESTABLISHED
EDUCATED
48%
91%
ages 45-64
with college
30% ages 65+
22% ages 25-44
background
and younger
OPEN
75%
let Travelzoo influence their destination
CONSUMERS
67%
female
Including members of Jack's Flight Club
As a reference point: Of the total U.S. population, 20% have an HHI of $100K+
Management Focus
Take advantage of an exceptional industry opportunity for sourcing travel, entertainment, and local deals.
Continue to offer members flexible and worry-free deals for future travel-a format that is working well.
Take the crisis as an opportunity to permanently optimize cost structure and profitability.
After getting close to break-even in Q3, our goal for Q4 is to regain profitability.