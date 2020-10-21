Travelzoo : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call presentation

1

Important Notice to Investors

Please read this management presentation together with the Company's press release issued earlier today announcing the Company's third quarter 2020 financial results and in conjunction with the Company's recent Annual Report and Quarterly Results as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Certain statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts may be forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects, expected future financial guidance and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts. When used in this presentation, the words "expect," "predict," "project," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward looking statements. Because these forward looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation.