Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Travelzoo    TZOO

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travelzoo Q4 2020 Earnings Conference Call on March 17 at 11:00 AM ET

03/15/2021 | 01:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT: Travelzoo, a global Internet media company, will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on March 17, 2021.
  
WHEN:March 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET
  
HOW:A live webcast of Travelzoo’s Q4 2020 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.
  
CONTACT:Almira Pusch
 Travelzoo Investor Relations
 ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about TRAVELZOO
01:31pTRAVELZOO Q4 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENC : 00 am et
GL
2020TRAVELZOO  : Wins "Best Travel Deals Finder" for Ninth Consecutive Year at Briti..
PR
2020TRAVELZOO  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2020TRAVELZOO  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
2020TRAVELZOO  : Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call presentation
PU
2020TRAVELZOO : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2020TRAVELZOO  : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
2020Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
GL
2020TRAVELZOO Q3 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENC : 00 am et
AQ
2020TRAVELZOO Q3 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENC : 00 am et
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 56,1 M - -
Net income 2020 -13,1 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -13,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 180 M 180 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 418
Free-Float 60,0%
Chart TRAVELZOO
Duration : Period :
Travelzoo Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVELZOO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 11,83 $
Last Close Price 15,95 $
Spread / Highest target -18,5%
Spread / Average Target -25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Holger Bartel Global Chief Executive Officer
Ralph Bartel Chairman & Chief Talent Officer
Mary Margaret Reilly Independent Director
Béatrice Tarka Independent Director
Carrie Liqun Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVELZOO68.96%180
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.7.80%98 351
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED28.61%25 526
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.31.87%25 117
TRIPADVISOR, INC.107.75%8 061
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED2.80%4 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ