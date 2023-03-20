Advanced search
    TZOO   US89421Q2057

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  02:11:23 2023-03-20 pm EDT
4.580 USD   +1.11%
02:49pTravelzoo Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call On March 22 At 11 : 30 am et
PR
03/16North American Morning Briefing: Some Calm -2-
DJ
03/09Travelzoo : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Travelzoo Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call on March 22 at 11:30 AM ET

03/20/2023 | 02:49pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:           

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on March 22, 2023.



WHEN:        

March 22, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET



HOW:              

A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q4 2022 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



CONTACT:   

Travelzoo Investor Relations
ir@travelzoo.com

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-q4-2022-earnings-conference-call-on-march-22-at-1130-am-et-301776500.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2023
