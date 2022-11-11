Advanced search
    TZOO   US89421Q2057

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  21:00 10/11/2022 GMT
5.400 USD   -0.37%
11:38aTravelzoo Receives Highest Rating for Consumer Satisfaction from FOCUS-MONEY Magazine in Germany
PR
10/27Travelzoo : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/26Transcript : Travelzoo, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 26, 2022
CI
Travelzoo Receives Highest Rating for Consumer Satisfaction from FOCUS-MONEY Magazine in Germany

11/11/2022 | 11:38am GMT
BERLIN, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction from FOCUS-MONEY, one of the most popular print magazines in Germany.

For the fourth year in a row, Travelzoo has won the top spot in the category of travel offers in a consumer survey by FOCUS-MONEY. Consumers were asked to rate 632 digital brands across 62 categories. More than 96,000 FOCUS-MONEY readers participated in the survey, conducted in partnership with market research institute ServiceValue. Travelzoo received the highest ranking, "Bestnote".

This recognition of excellence was awarded just a few weeks after Travelzoo received a high consumer rating in another national survey, commissioned by BILD Zeitung, Germany's largest newspaper. Over 400,000 votes were cast, rating 1,782 companies across 126 industries. Travelzoo received the rating "Top Preis-Leistung" for inspiring its members with travel offers and experiences that provide exceptional value.

Find out why Travelzoo is the choice of judges, industry experts, and more than 30 million members around the globe. Become a Travelzoo member today: http://travelzoo.com/signup.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Stefanie ReichardtMunich
+49 89 8940 8514
stefanie.reichardt@finnpartners.com

Cat JordanLondon
+44 77 7678 1525
cjordan@travelzoo.com

Paige CramLos Angeles
+1 609 668 0645
pcram@travelzoo.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-receives-highest-rating-for-consumer-satisfaction-from-focus-money-magazine-in-germany-301675482.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2022
