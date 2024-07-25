NEW YORK, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

  • Revenue of $21.1 million, consistent year-over-year
  • Consolidated operating profit of $4.0 million
  • Non-GAAP consolidated operating profit of $4.8 million
  • Cash flow from operations of $3.1 million
  • Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23

Travelzoo, the club for travel enthusiasts, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Consolidated revenue was $21.1 million, consistent year-over-year. In constant currencies, revenue was $21.2 million, up from $21.1 million year-over-year. Travelzoo's reported revenue consists of advertising revenues and commissions, derived from and generated in connection with purchases made by Travelzoo members, and membership fees.

Net income attributable to Travelzoo was $2.9 million for Q2 2024, or $0.23 per share, compared with $0.17 in the prior-year period. Net income attributable to Travelzoo from continuing operations was $2.9 million for Q2 2024, or $0.23 per share, compared with $0.17 in the prior-year period.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $4.8 million. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($88,000), stock option expenses ($0.7 million) and severance-related expenses ($30,000). Please refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tabular reconciliation below.

"We will continue to leverage Travelzoo's global reach, trusted brand, and strong relationships with top travel suppliers to negotiate more exclusive offers for members," said Holger Bartel, Travelzoo's Global CEO. "With more than 30 million members, 8 million mobile app users, and 4 million social media followers, Travelzoo is loved by travel enthusiasts who are affluent, active, and open to new experiences."

Cash Position
As of June 30, 2024, consolidated cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $13.2 million. Net cash provided by operations was $3.1 million.

Travelzoo North America
North America business segment revenue remained consistent year-over-year at $14.1 million. Operating profit for Q2 2024 was $3.7 million, or 26% of revenue, compared to operating profit of $3.8 million in the prior-year period.

Travelzoo Europe
Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $6.0 million. In constant currencies, Europe business segment revenue increased 1% year-over-year. Operating profit for Q2 2024 was $512,000, or 9% of revenue, compared to operating loss of $239,000 in the prior-year period.

Jack's Flight Club 
Jack's Flight Club is a membership subscription service in which Travelzoo has a 60% ownership interest. Revenue from unaffiliated customers increased 9% year-over-year to $1.1 million. The number of premium subscribers increased 19% year-over-year. Jack's Flight Club's revenue from subscriptions is recognized ratably over the subscription period (quarterly, semi-annually, annually). Non-GAAP operating profit for Q2 2024 was $25,000. Non-GAAP operating profit excludes amortization of intangibles ($59,000) related to the acquisition of Travelzoo's ownership interest in Jack's Flight Club in 2020.

New Initiatives
New Initiatives business segment revenue, which includes Licensing and Travelzoo META, was $23,000. Operating loss for Q2 2024 was $184,000.

In June 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Japan for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business model, and members in Japan. In August of 2020, Travelzoo entered into a royalty-bearing licensing agreement with a local licensee in Australia for the exclusive use of Travelzoo's brand, business models, and members in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Under these arrangements, Travelzoo's existing members in Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and Singapore will continue to be owned by Travelzoo as the licensor. Travelzoo recorded $7,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Japan in Q2 2024. Travelzoo recorded $11,000 in licensing revenue from the licensee in Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore in Q2 2024. Licensing revenue is expected to increase going forward.

Members and Subscribers 
As of June 30, 2024, we had 30.8 million members worldwide, consistent with June 30, 2023. In North America, Travelzoo had 16.1 million unduplicated members as of June 30, 2024, down from 16.2 million as of June 30, 2023. In Europe, Travelzoo had 9.2 million unduplicated members as of June 30, 2024, consistent with June 30, 2023. Jack's Flight Club had 2.2 million subscribers, including premium subscribers, as of June 30, 2024, consistent with June 30, 2023.

Discontinued Operations
In March 2020, Travelzoo decided to exit its Asia Pacific business and operate it as a licensing business going forward. Consequently, the Asia Pacific business has been classified as discontinued operations.

Income Taxes
A provision of $1.3 million for income taxes was recorded for Q2 2024, compared to an income tax expense of $1.1 million in the prior-year period. Travelzoo intends to utilize available net operating losses (NOLs) to largely offset its actual tax liability for Q2 2024.

Share Repurchase Program
During Q2 2024, the Company repurchased 800,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Looking Ahead 
For Q3 2024, we expect growth in revenue year-over-year, albeit at a smaller pace than in 2023. However, there could be unexpected fluctuations. We also expect for Q3 2024 higher profitability year-over-year. For 2025, we expect substantial growth in revenue as a result of additional revenue from membership fees.

In December 2023, we announced the introduction of a membership fee for Travelzoo beginning January 1, 2024. We recognize membership fee revenue ratably over the subscription period. Legacy Travelzoo members as of December 31, 2023, which represent more than 95% of members, are exempt from the fee during 2024. Therefore, we do not anticipate membership fee revenue from these members before 2025.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management calculates non-GAAP operating income when evaluating the financial performance of the business. Travelzoo's calculation of non-GAAP operating income, also called "non-GAAP operating profit" in this press release and today's earnings conference call, excludes the following items: amortization of intangibles, stock option expenses and severance-related expenses. This press release includes a table which reconciles GAAP operating income to the calculation of non-GAAP operating income. Non-GAAP operating income is not required by, or presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). This information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Conference Call
Travelzoo will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2024 results today at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please visit http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations to

  • download the management presentation (PDF format) to be discussed in the conference call
  • access the webcast

About Travelzoo
We, Travelzoo®, are the club for travel enthusiasts. Our 30 million members receive exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Certain statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions, markets in which we participate and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words "expect", "predict", "project", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "seek" and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including changes in our plans, objectives, expectations, prospects and intentions and other factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We cannot guarantee any future levels of activity, performance or achievements. Travelzoo undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Revenues

$         21,141


$         21,128


$    43,126


$    42,729

Cost of revenues

2,520


2,880


5,160


5,571

Gross profit

18,621


18,248


37,966


37,158

Operating expenses:








Sales and marketing

9,386


10,142


17,984


19,438

Product development

603


518


1,169


1,008

General and administrative

4,621


4,315


9,211


8,728

Total operating expenses

14,610


14,975


28,364


29,174

Operating income

4,011


3,273


9,602


7,984

Other income, net

176


479


315


829

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

4,187


3,752


9,917


8,813

Income tax expense

1,267


1,091


2,772


2,469

Income from continuing operations

2,920


2,661


7,145


6,344

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


2



Net income

2,920


2,663


7,145


6,344

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

(7)


37


(18)


45

Net income attributable to Travelzoo

$           2,927


$           2,626


$      7,163


$      6,299









Net income attributable to Travelzoo—continuing operations

$           2,927


$           2,624


$      7,163


$      6,299

Net income attributable to Travelzoo—discontinued operations

$                —


$                  2


$           —


$           —









Income per share—basic








Continuing operations

$             0.23


$             0.17


$        0.54


$        0.41

Discontinued operations

$                —


$                —


$            —


$           —

Net income per share—basic

$             0.23


$             0.17


$        0.54


$        0.41









Income per share—diluted








Continuing operations

$             0.23


$             0.17


$        0.54


$        0.40

Discontinued operations

$                —


$                —


$           —


$           —

Net income per share—diluted

$             0.23


$             0.17


$        0.54


$        0.40

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—basic

12,895


15,275


13,191


15,485

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—basic

12,895


15,275


13,191


15,485

Shares used in per share calculation from continuing operations—diluted

12,976


15,337


13,300


15,557

Shares used in per share calculation from discontinued operations—diluted

12,976


15,337


13,300


15,557

 

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)


June 30,
2024


December 31,
2023

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$             12,567


$            15,713

Accounts receivable, net

13,220


12,965

Prepaid income taxes

998


629

Prepaid expenses and other

1,726


1,461

Total current assets

28,511


30,768

Deposits and other

223


1,115

Deferred tax assets

3,102


3,196

Restricted cash

675


675

Operating lease right-of-use assets

5,873


6,015

Property and equipment, net

499


578

Intangible assets, net

1,686


2,091

Goodwill

10,944


10,944

Total assets

$             51,513


$            55,382

Liabilities and Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$               5,212


$              4,546

Merchant payables

16,708


20,622

Accrued expenses and other

4,217


3,658

Deferred revenue

3,207


2,044

Income tax payable

1,070


766

Operating lease liabilities

2,389


2,530

Liabilities from discontinued operations

24


24

Total current liabilities

32,827


34,190

Long-term tax liabilities

6,323


4,681

Long-term operating lease liabilities

6,342


6,717

Other long-term liabilities

376


911

Total liabilities

45,868


46,499

Common stock

124


136

Tax indemnification

(9,537)


(9,537)

Note receivable from shareholder

(1,753)


(1,753)

Additional paid-in capital


439

Retained earnings

17,083


19,508

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(4,951)


(4,607)

Total Travelzoo stockholders' equity

966


4,186

Non-controlling interest

4,679


4,697

Total stockholder's equity

5,645


8,883

Total liabilities and equity

$             51,513


$            55,382

 

Travelzoo
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income

$            2,920


$            2,663


$     7,145


$     6,344

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

175


467


558


945

Stock-based compensation

688


432


783


828

Deferred income tax

(12)


30


(27)


(38)

Loss on long-lived assets


10



10

Net foreign currency effects

(14)


(36)


(11)


(33)

Provision of loss (net recoveries) on accounts receivable and refund reserves

26


(117)


(7)


(829)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Accounts receivable

(150)


3,516


(385)


3,888

Prepaid income taxes

(390)


610


(327)


1,017

Prepaid expenses, deposits and other

(49)


2,325


533


2,485

Accounts payable

(295)


(1,072)


713


(2,393)

Merchant payables

(1,101)


(4,013)


(3,779)


(8,604)

Accrued expenses and other

478


(534)


1,450


377

Income tax payable

224


234


278


234

Other liabilities

556


600


753


1,419

Net cash provided by operating activities

3,056


5,115


7,677


5,650

Cash flows from investing activities:








Proceeds from repayment of note receivable


74



113

Purchases of property and equipment

(48)


(46)


(83)


(157)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(48)


28


(83)


(44)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Repurchase of common stock

(6,557)


(4,684)


(10,429)


(4,870)

Exercise of stock options and taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards


(299)



(299)

Net cash used in financing activities

(6,557)


(4,983)


(10,429)


(5,169)

Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(73)


211


(311)


382

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(3,622)


371


(3,146)


819

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

16,865


19,826


16,389


19,378

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$          13,243


$          20,197


$   13,243


$   20,197

 

Travelzoo

Segment Information from Continuing Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

 

Three months ended June 30, 2024

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       14,015


$         6,004


$         1,099


$              23


$          21,141

Intersegment revenues

119


(53)


(66)



Total net revenues

14,134


5,951


1,033


23


21,141

Operating profit (loss)

$         3,717


$            512


$            (34)


$          (184)


$            4,011











Three months ended June 30, 2023

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       13,642


$         6,462


$         1,011


$              13


$          21,128

Intersegment revenues

491


(575)


84



Total net revenues

14,133


5,887


1,095


13


21,128

Operating profit (loss)

$         3,753


$          (239)


$              97


$          (338)


$            3,273

Six months ended June 30,
2024

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo
Europe


Jack's
Flight Club


New
Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       28,288


$       12,584


$         2,199


$              55


$          43,126

Intersegment revenues

74


29


(103)



Total net revenues

28,362


12,613


2,096


55


43,126

Operating profit (loss)

$         8,155


$         1,894


$          (133)


$          (314)


$            9,602











Six months ended June 30,
2023

Travelzoo North

America


Travelzoo Europe


Jack's Flight Club


New Initiatives


Consolidated

Revenues from unaffiliated customers

$       28,209


$       12,540


$         1,959


$              21


$          42,729

Intersegment revenues

682


(766)


84



Total net revenues

28,891


11,774


2,043


21


42,729

Operating profit (loss)

$         8,269


$            218


$              52


$          (555)


$            7,984

 

Travelzoo

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2024


2023


2024


2023

GAAP operating expense

$   14,610


$   14,975


$   28,364


$   29,174

Non-GAAP adjustments:








Amortization of intangibles (A)

88


389


405


787

Stock option expenses (B)

688


431


783


827

Severance-related expenses (C)

30


56


30


95

Non-GAAP operating expense

13,804


14,099


27,146


27,465









GAAP operating profit

4,011


3,273


9,602


7,984

Non-GAAP adjustments (A through C)

806


876


1,218


1,709

Non-GAAP operating profit

4,817


4,149


10,820


9,693

