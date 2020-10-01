Travelzoo :® Wins "Germany's Best Deal" Award

BERLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been named "Germany's Best Deal" (in German: "Deutschlands Bester Deal") by popular German news magazine Focus Money in its annual national consumer survey.

More than 900 brands in important consumer goods categories were rated by consumers. 177,000 votes were tallied. Travelzoo was named "Germany's Best Deal" in the category of online travel deals because it received the highest average score. The consumer study was conducted by well-known research institute ServiceValue. Focus Money commissioned the study.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, said: "We are very happy to see that consumers love the Travelzoo brand so much. Our global team works tirelessly to curate irresistible deals for our precious members."

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

