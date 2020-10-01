Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Travelzoo    TZOO

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Travelzoo :® Wins "Germany's Best Deal" Award

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 03:48pm EDT

BERLIN, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has been named "Germany's Best Deal" (in German: "Deutschlands Bester Deal") by popular German news magazine Focus Money in its annual national consumer survey.

More than 900 brands in important consumer goods categories were rated by consumers. 177,000 votes were tallied. Travelzoo was named "Germany's Best Deal" in the category of online travel deals because it received the highest average score. The consumer study was conducted by well-known research institute ServiceValue. Focus Money commissioned the study.

Christian Smart, General Manager of Travelzoo in Germany, said: "We are very happy to see that consumers love the Travelzoo brand so much. Our global team works tirelessly to curate irresistible deals for our precious members."

Become a Travelzoo member today! Visit travelzoo.com.

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides our 30 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 20 years we have worked in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo and Top 20 are registered trademarks of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Media contacts:

Désirée Raimund – Berlin
+49 30 300 145 581
draimund@travelzoo.com

Cat JordanLondon
+44 7776 781525
cjordan@travelzoo.com

Gabe SaglieLos Angeles
+1 805 453 1209
gsaglie@travelzoo.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travelzoo-wins-germanys-best-deal-award-301144445.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TRAVELZOO
03:48pTRAVELZOO : ® Wins "Germany's Best Deal" Award
PR
09/25TRAVELZOO : The UK's Most Experienced Travelers Rely on Travelzoo®
PR
08/11TRAVELZOO : Awarded Highest Ranking for Consumer Satisfaction in Germany for the..
PR
08/10TRAVELZOO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
08/04TRAVELZOO : Second Quarter 2020 Performance
PU
07/30TRAVELZOO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/30TRAVELZOO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30TRAVELZOO : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
AQ
07/29TRAVELZOO Q2 2020 EARNINGS CONFERENC : 00 am et
GL
06/25TRAVELZOO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group