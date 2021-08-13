Log in
    TZOO   US89421Q2057

TRAVELZOO

(TZOO)
Travelzoo : reg; Wins FOCUS-MONEY's Award for Consumer Satisfaction for Third Year in a Row

08/13/2021 | 11:22am EDT
BERLIN, August 13, 2021-Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet company that publishes exclusive offers and experiences for members, has received the highest possible ranking for consumer satisfaction for the third year in a row by popular German magazine FOCUS-MONEY.

Consumers taking part in the survey were asked to rate 622 online brands across 62 categories based on criteria such as usability of website and app, value for money of products offered and variety of payment methods available. More than 93,000 FOCUS-MONEY readers participated in the survey, which was conducted in partnership with market research institute ServiceValue. Travelzoo received the highest possible ranking, 'Bestnote,' in the travel deals category.

A few weeks ago, Travelzoo also received the highest rating from consumers in the category of online travel deals in a national survey commissioned by BILD Zeitung, Germany's largest newspaper.

Become a Travelzoo member today! Visit travelzoo.com

Disclaimer

Travelzoo Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 15:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
