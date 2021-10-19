Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UPDATE: Travelzoo Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call on October 25 at 11:00 AM ET

10/19/2021 | 01:40pm EDT
NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO):

WHAT:

Travelzoo, a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021. Travelzoo will issue a press release reporting its results before the market opens on October 25, 2021.



WHEN:

October 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM ET



HOW:

A live webcast of Travelzoo's Q3 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed at http://ir.travelzoo.com/events-presentations. The webcast will be archived within 24 hours of the end of the call and will be available through the same link.



CONTACT:

Almira Pusch


Travelzoo Investor Relations


ir@travelzoo.com 

About Travelzoo
Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/update-travelzoo-q3-2021-earnings-conference-call-on-october-25-at-1100-am-et-301403761.html

SOURCE Travelzoo


© PRNewswire 2021
