Travere Therapeutics : Material Event (Form 8-K)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Dated: September 17, 2021
By:
/s/ Elizabeth E. Reed
Name:
Elizabeth E. Reed
Title:
Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
Disclaimer
Travere Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 10:11:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Sales 2021
213 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-174 M
-
-
Net cash 2021
236 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-7,68x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 362 M
1 362 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
5,28x
EV / Sales 2022
5,38x
Nbr of Employees
262
Free-Float
96,2%
Chart TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
22,44 $
Average target price
32,71 $
Spread / Average Target
45,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.