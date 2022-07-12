Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Travere Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
24.84 USD   +3.07%
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/14Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

07/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on July 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to 43 new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 120,700 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Chris Cline, CFA                                 
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                                        
IR@travere.com


All news about TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/14Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/14Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
06/02Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
06/02Travere Therapeutics to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
GL
05/22TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS : Corporate Overview – May 2022
PU
05/17Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 59th ERA Congress
GL
05/17HC Wainwright Adjusts Travere Therapeutics' Price Target to $46 From $45, Reiterates Bu..
MT
05/16TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 197 M - -
Net income 2022 -233 M - -
Net cash 2022 94,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 531 M 1 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,29x
EV / Sales 2023 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 24,10 $
Average target price 40,89 $
Spread / Average Target 69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura M. Clague Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Jula Inrig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-22.36%1 531
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-13.70%78 595
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS33.91%75 210
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-2.70%66 206
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-10.78%46 774
BIONTECH SE-35.43%40 455