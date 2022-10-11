Advanced search
    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-11 pm EDT
22.75 USD   -3.07%
09/15Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(4)
AQ
09/14Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
09/14Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

10/11/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere

image desc for 26
Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on October 10, 2022, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to seven new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 25,750 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere's 2018 Equity Incentive Plan ("2018 Plan"), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About

image desc for 33
Travere Therapeutics

At

image desc for 34
Travere
image desc for 35
Therapeutics, we
image desc for 36
are in rare for life. We
image desc for 37
are
image desc for 38
a biopharmaceutical company that comes together
image desc for 39
every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent –
image desc for 40
that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver
image desc for 41
life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission,
image desc for 42
we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference
image desc for 43
in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For
image desc for 44
more information, visit travere.com

Contact:
Investor Relations
888-969-7879                                                 
IR@travere.com                                            

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 217 M - -
Net income 2022 -254 M - -
Net cash 2022 51,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,93x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 501 M 1 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,69x
EV / Sales 2023 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 310
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 23,47 $
Average target price 35,30 $
Spread / Average Target 50,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Cline Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Jula Inrig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-24.39%1 501
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.15.74%78 141
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS34.13%75 538
BIONTECH SE-47.52%32 878
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-41.47%27 858
GENMAB A/S2.28%22 847