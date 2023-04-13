Advanced search
    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-13 pm EDT
20.80 USD   +1.86%
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
05:00pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
04/12Travere Therapeutics, Inc. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

04/13/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on April 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants to five new employees, consisting of inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 30,000 shares of its common stock. These inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”) but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com

Media:
Nivi Nehra
Vice President, Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                        
mediarelations@travere.com

Investors:
Naomi Eichenbaum                                 
Vice President, Investor Relations
888-969-7879        
IR@travere.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 238 M - -
Net income 2023 -317 M - -
Net cash 2023 110 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -4,59x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 491 M 1 491 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,80x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 85,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 20,42 $
Average target price 35,17 $
Spread / Average Target 72,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Cline Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Jula Inrig Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-2.90%1 491
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.13.71%87 561
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED12.48%84 069
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.6.40%35 310
BIONTECH SE-16.25%30 319
BEIGENE, LTD.15.89%26 626
