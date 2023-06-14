Advanced search
    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-14 pm EDT
16.92 USD   -2.20%
05:01pTravere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
06/08Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 60th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2023
GL
06/08Travere Therapeutics Announces Presentations of Abstracts at the 60th European Renal Association (ERA) Congress 2023
AQ
Travere Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

06/14/2023 | 05:01pm EDT
SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that on June 10, 2023, the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted inducement equity grants covering an aggregate of 50,400 shares of its common stock to four new employees, consisting of inducement stock options to purchase an aggregate of 25,000 shares of common stock and inducement restricted stock units, or RSUs, covering an aggregate of 25,400 shares of its common stock. These inducement stock options and inducement RSUs are subject to the terms of Travere’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan (“2018 Plan”), but were granted outside of the 2018 Plan and were granted as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Travere in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The stock options have an exercise price of $17.14 per share, the closing price of Travere’s common stock on the next trading day following the date of grant, are non-qualified stock options, have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the grant date and the remaining 75% of the shares vesting in equal monthly installments over the following 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

The RSUs vest over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on each anniversary of the grant date, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with Travere through the applicable vesting dates.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.

Media:
Nivi Nehra
Vice President, Corporate Communications
888-969-7879                        
mediarelations@travere.com

Investors:
Naomi Eichenbaum                                 
Vice President, Investor Relations
IR@travere.com
888-969-7879      


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 243 M - -
Net income 2023 -319 M - -
Net cash 2023 90,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,96x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 291 M 1 291 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,93x
EV / Sales 2024 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 462
Free-Float 84,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 17,30 $
Average target price 28,29 $
Spread / Average Target 63,5%
Managers and Directors
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chris Cline Chief Financial Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Jula Inrig Chief Medical Officer
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-17.74%1 291
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INCORPORATED17.94%88 108
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.4.53%82 191
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-16.47%28 128
BIONTECH SE-23.05%27 859
GENMAB A/S-9.32%25 207
