    TVTX   US89422G1076

TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TVTX)
  Report
Travere Therapeutics : ARTICLE IX FORUM FOR ADJUDICATION OF DISPUTES (Form 8-K)

06/10/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
ARTICLE IX FORUM FOR ADJUDICATION OF DISPUTES

9.1 Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (or, if and only if the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware lacks subject matter jurisdiction, any state court located within the State of Delaware or, if and only if all such state courts lack subject matter jurisdiction, the federal district court for the District of Delaware) and any appellate court therefrom shall be the sole and exclusive forum for the following claims or causes of action under Delaware statutory or common law: (a) any derivative claim or cause of action brought on behalf of the Corporation; (b) any claim or cause of action for breach of a fiduciary duty owed by any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, to the Corporation or the Corporation's stockholders; (c) any claim or cause of action against the Corporation or any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, arising out of or pursuant to any provision of the DGCL, the Corporation's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation or these Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation (as each may be amended from time to time); (d) any claim or cause of action seeking to interpret, apply, enforce or determine the validity of the Corporation's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation or these Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Corporation (as each may be amended from time to time, including any right, obligation, or remedy thereunder); (e) any claim or cause of action as to which the DGCL confers jurisdiction on the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware; and (f) any claim or cause of action against the Corporation or any current or former director, officer or other employee of the Corporation, governed by the internal-affairs doctrine or otherwise related to the Corporation's internal affairs, in all cases to the fullest extent permitted by law and subject to the court having personal jurisdiction over the indispensable parties named as defendants. This Section 9.1 shall not apply to claims or causes of action brought to enforce a duty or liability created by the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the '1933 Act'), or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or any other claim for which the federal courts have exclusive jurisdiction.

9.2 Unless the Corporation consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, to the fullest extent permitted by law, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the 1933 Act, including all causes of action asserted against any defendant named in such complaint. For the avoidance of doubt, this provision is intended to benefit and may be enforced by the Corporation, its officers and directors, the underwriters for any offering giving rise to such complaint, and any other professional entity whose profession gives authority to a statement made by that person or entity and who has prepared or certified any part of the documents underlying any such offering.

9.3 Any person or entity holding, owning or otherwise acquiring any interest in any security of the Corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to the provisions of these Amended and Restated Bylaws.

1

Disclaimer

Travere Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 21:21:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 195 M - -
Net income 2021 -176 M - -
Net cash 2021 190 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 900 M 900 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
Nbr of Employees 262
Free-Float 93,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric M. Dube President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura M. Clague Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Gary A. Lyons Chairman
William E. Rote Senior VP, Head-Research & Development
Noah L. Rosenberg Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TRAVERE THERAPEUTICS, INC.-45.40%900
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.17.83%86 099
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.30.52%66 721
BIONTECH SE196.23%58 325
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-9.64%55 283
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS8.02%54 041