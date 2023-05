The justices turned away Evan Greebel's appeal of a lower court's ruling that prosecutors could tap into two of the attorney's accounts to help satisfy a $10.4 million judgment owed to victims. Greebel, who was outside counsel for Shkreli-founded Retrophin Inc, was sentenced in 2018 to 18 months in prison for helping Shkreli bilk investors at the drug company now known as Travere Therapeutics Inc.

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Will Dunham and Leigh Jones)

By Mike Scarcella