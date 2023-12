Travertine Company PSC is a Jordan-based company, which supplies natural stone, including limestone and marble. The Company also supplies travertine product, which is exploited and processed from the massive outcrops in the Jordan Valley in Jordan. The Company produces tiles and slabs of gold travertine and limestone with honed, polished, antique, tumbled, sandblasted, bush hammered, acid treated, and chiseled finishes. In addition, the Company produces other types of decorative stones, tiles and marble.

Sector Construction Materials